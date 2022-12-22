Stock Market LIVE: Sensex preopens flat; Sula Vineyards to debut today

22 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether flat while dogecoin, Uniswap gain
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today dropped with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a negative bias at $16,829. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, was almost flat at $1,213. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading about a per cent higher at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu was down at $0.000008. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex preopens in the flat zone; Sula Vineyards to debut today
22 Dec 2022, 08:59 AM IST
22 Dec 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia trims stake in multibagger stock after 100% return in 6 months
'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has booked partial profit in D-Link India shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. As per the NSE bulk deal details, Ashish Kacholia has sold out 2.13 lakh D-Link India shares at ₹242.56 apiece. This means the ace investor has fished out ₹5,16,65,280 or ₹5.16 crore from this multibagger stock. After this partial profit booking by Ashish Kacholia in D-Link India Ltd, his shareholding in the company has come down at 2.74 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Sula Vineyards, Reliance, Paytm, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Kalpataru Power Transmissions, Zee Entertainment, Max Financial, India Grid, GR Infraprojects, Lupin
NSE continues to keep Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and IRCTC on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Thursday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Plane with Bankman-Fried departs Bahamas after his extradition approved - Reuters witness
A plane that a source said was carrying Sam Bankman-Fried departed an airport in The Bahamas on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, hours after the FTX founder was cleared to return to the United States to face fraud charges over the collapse of the crypto exchange. (Reuters)
22 Dec 2022, 08:21 AM IST
India extends halt on futures trade in key farm commodities by a year
India's market regulator extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts of key farm commodities by a year as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a major producer of wheat and rice, tries to tame food inflation.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last year ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities, a dramatic step since allowing futures trading in 2003.
In a notification issued late on Tuesday, SEBI said the suspension of trading in futures contracts would continue until Dec. 20, 2023, on soybean and its derivatives, crude palm oil, wheat, paddy rice, chickpea, green gram and rapeseed mustard. (Reuters)
22 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Elin Electronics IPO: Check GMP on last day of subscription
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 95% on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The public issue, with a price range fixed at ₹234-247 a share, will conclude on Thursday, December 22.
As per market observers, Elin Electronics shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹22 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to make its market debut on stock exchanges next week on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
There will be no more cash burn in business: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Going ahead, there will be no more cash burn in the business, Paytm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2022 in Mumbai on Wednesday.
“It has got decided last month that it (cash burn) would no more be continuing," Sharma said, adding that the digital payments company was far ahead on re-setting its ambition on controlling spends. Earlier in November, Paytm said it would become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details about Vaishali Parekh's recommendations:
1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹421, target ₹435, stop loss ₹415; and
2] Aster DM Health: Buy at ₹235, target ₹245, stop loss ₹231. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Worldline ePayments India gets RBI's nod to act as payment aggregator
Digital payments services platform Worldline ePayments India said it has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to act as a payment aggregator (PA). The authorisation by the RBI was under the provisions of the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment dated March 17, 2020.
"We've been in the Indian market for more than two decades and have built a leadership position. We work with merchants from various segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, Utilities, Education, Travel and Hospitality for digital payments," Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, of Worldline India, said in the statement. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Reliance Capital auction: Torrent Group highest bidder at ₹8,600 cr
Torrent Group on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder for debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the auction conducted as part of its resolution process.
Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group submitted a bid of ₹8,640 crore for acquiring the NBFC firm set up by the Anil Ambani Group, sources said.
Hinduja Group was the second highest bidder, they said, adding Oaktree did not participate in the auction.
The Cosmea Piramal consortium had already pulled out of the bidding process.
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) fixed a floor value of ₹6,500 crore for the auction.
If lenders accept the bid submitted by Torrent Group, which is into pharmaceuticals and power businesses, it will mark its entry into the financial services space. (PTI)
22 Dec 2022, 07:37 AM IST
India's mobile exports on track to quadruple, were worth ₹22,500 crore in 2020-21: DPIIT Secretary
India's mobile exports so far during the current financial year are worth around ₹50,000 crore and are expected to quadruple in comparison to that in 2020-21, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain told ANI.
In pre-Pandemic 2020-21 and in 2021-22, the overall mobile exports, according to him, were worth ₹22,500 and ₹45,000 respectively.
"If you have seen, in the financial year 2020-21, mobile exports from our country were ₹22500, and it has increased to ₹45,000 crore in 2021-22, which means it has directly doubled. So far this year the mobile exports have gone above ₹50,000 crore," he added.
On Tuesday, the government approved the incentives for two companies -- Foxconn India and Padget Electronics -- for mobile manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The incentives for the two companies were worth ₹357.17 crore and ₹58.29 crore, respectively. (ANI)
22 Dec 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Byju's, MPL want to exit sponsorship deal with BCCI
Two of the Indian cricket team's main sponsors, edtech major Byju's and MPL sports, want to exit from their sponsorship agreements with the BCCI.
In June, Byju's had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the Board until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million. Byju's now wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI which has asked the company to continue at least until March 2023. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Sula Vineyards IPO listing date today. Experts predict 'flat' debut of shares
Sula Vineyards IPO listing date has been fixed on 22nd December 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, Sula Vineyards shares are going to become available for trading from 22nd December 2022 i.e. today on BSE and NSE. The BSE notice went on to add that Sula Vineyards shares listing will take place in a special pre-open session on Thursday morning.
Informing about Sula Vineyards share listing date, BSE notice says, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, December 22, 2022, the equity shares of Sula Vineyards Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." However, due to weak stock market sentiments, both experts and the grey market are signalling a flat debut of Sula Vineyards shares on Dalal Street. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to acquire German firm Metro AG's India business
Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operations in India for ₹2,850 crore as the conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani seeks to strengthen its dominant position in India's mammoth retail sector.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (‘RRVL’), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. (‘METRO India’) for a total cash consideration of ₹2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments. (Read More)
22 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Rupee declines by 14 paise to 82.84 against dollar
The rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a massive sell-off in domestic equities and risk aversion in global markets dented investor sentiment.
However, a weak greenback against major rivals overseas and fresh foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit and capped the losses, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.66 and a low of 82.84.
It finally ended at 82.84, a decline of 14 paise over its previous close of 82.70. (PTI)
22 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street gained ground on Wednesday, turning higher for the week
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed major indexes into the green for the week, as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results.
The market got a boost from a report showing consumer confidence is surprisingly strong, despite inflation squeezing wallets. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. The sharp rebound pushed the index to its highest level since April. Last month’s figure was the lowest since July.
“The news has delivered a kind of a sweet spot for the Federal Reserve," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Management. “The consumer is staying relatively resilient." (AP)