Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities eye positive start; SGX Nifty in the green

Wall Street retreats amid inflations fears

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.08 points, or 0.09%, to 31,523.4, the S&P 500 lost 30.2 points, or 0.77%, to 3,876.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 341.42 points, or 2.46%, to 13,533.05.

The S&P 500 declined for five straight sessions, its longest such streak in a year.