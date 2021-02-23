Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities eye positive start; SGX Nifty in the green

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
23 Feb 2021, 07:31 AM ISTAsian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects led to a further rotation out of the big tech stocks responsible for a major Wall Street rally during the pandemic.
South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 1%.
Australia's ASX200 added 0.3%.
China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2% each.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was flat.
Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.
23 Feb 2021, 07:31 AM ISTWall Street retreats amid inflations fears
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.08 points, or 0.09%, to 31,523.4, the S&P 500 lost 30.2 points, or 0.77%, to 3,876.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 341.42 points, or 2.46%, to 13,533.05.
The S&P 500 declined for five straight sessions, its longest such streak in a year.