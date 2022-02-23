Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Asia steady; investors eye Ukraine situation

The European Union and Britain also announced plans to target banks and Russian elites while Germany halted Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, leading to a nearly 11% leap in Europe's benchmark gas price.
23 Feb 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty rises 100 points in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded at 17,241, up 103 points, hinting at a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
23 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Asia stocks steady as investors gauge Ukraine developments
Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war.
Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge.
Overnight oil struck a seven-year high while the S&P 500 index tipped into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from January's record peak.
Shares made modest gains in China and fluctuated in Hong Kong, with Japan closed for the emperor's birthday holiday. The S&P 500 fell into a correction Tuesday after sliding 10% from a January peak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%.
U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index index was steady, and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2%.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell after President Joe Biden unveiled fresh sanctions on Moscow, while a surge in oil prices was limited by expectations the measures would not impact Russia's crude production.
Biden, in a White House speech, said the penalties on Russia would go "far beyond" existing sanctions and include moves against two Russian banks and to cut the country off from Western financing by targeting Moscow's sovereign debt.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% to 33,596.61, the S&P 500 shed 1% to close at 4,304.76 and the Nasdaq was down 1.2% at 13,381.52.