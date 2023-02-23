Stock Market LIVE: Indices to remain cautious; SGX Nifty trades in green

23 Feb 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Orient Cement and Adani Power Maharashtra terminate MOU to set up cement grinding unit
Orient Cement, part of CK Birla group, on Wednesday said that a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) for exploring the possibility of establishing a cement grinding unit (CGU) at Tiroda, in Maharashtra, stands cancelled.
Orient Cement said, “APML has requested the Company not to pursue this venture further as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the CGU, due to some legal issues." Also, the timelines as agreed upon as per MoU have crossed, said Orient cement in its filing to the exchanges. (Read More)
23 Feb 2023, 07:53 AM IST
India no more world’s sixth-largest equity market: What happened?
The UK has surpassed India as the world’s sixth-largest equity market for the first time in almost nine months as a weaker pound boosted the appeal of heavyweight exporters trading in London and Adani Group-led jitters weighed on stocks in Mumbai.
The combined market capitalization of primary listings in the UK, excluding ETFs and ADRs, reached about $3.11 trillion on Tuesday, some $5.1 billion higher than their Indian equivalents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That hasn’t happened since May 29. (Read More)
23 Feb 2023, 07:39 AM IST
AI indispensable but potential for bias significant, cautions CAG
Extolling the virtues and the indispensability of artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Wednesday said that the "most significant risk associated with AI implementation in the public sector is the potential for bias."
Addressing a seminar themed "AI and Data Analytics" on Wednesday, the national auditor Girish Chandra Murmu said in his address: "AI technologies while being exciting also bring a certain degree of risk with them. The most significant risk associated with AI implementation in the public sector is the potential for bias."
He said, AI algorithms learn and improve themselves through identifying pattern in training data and the entire algorithm would be vulnerable to similar bias. "Another risk of AI implementation in the public sector is privacy concerns for the individuals." (ANI)
23 Feb 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.88 against US dollar on forex outflows
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to settle at 82.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment.
However, a sharp decline in crude oil prices in the international market restricted the rupee's fall, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 82.79, and it moved in a tight range of 82.89 to 82.79 during the session.
It finally closed at 82.88 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close of 82.79.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 104.23 ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes later in the day. (PTI)
23 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today's session, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] VIP Industries: Buy at ₹665, target ₹688, stop loss ₹656;
2] Persistent Systems: Buy at ₹5039, target ₹5170, stop loss ₹4960; and
3] IPCA Lab: Buy at ₹820, target ₹855, stop loss ₹807. (Read More)
23 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Fed inclined toward more hikes to curb inflation, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials continued to anticipate further increases in borrowing costs would be necessary to bring inflation down to their 2% target when they met earlier this month, though almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.
“Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2%, which was likely to take some time," according to the minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering released in Washington on Wednesday. (Read More)
23 Feb 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Adani Group stocks post worst day in two weeks as investors lose ₹51,294 crore
The Adani Group stocks got an eye-opening jolt on Wednesday that saw destruction of ₹51,294.04 crore of investor wealth. All the Adani Group's 10 listed firms have together lost ₹11,62,030.29 crore in market valuation as selling pressure intensified.
Post the release of US-based short seller Hindenburg's bombshell report on 24 January, the shares of Adani Group shares have lost 60% of their value.
Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd was one of the major losers on the Nifty. Shares of the ports-to-power conglomerate's flagship entity closed 11.05 per cent lower at ₹1,397.50 apiece on the NSE. (Read More)
23 Feb 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Wall Street stocks stall on Wednesday in mixed trading day after worst drop in months
Stocks stalled in mixed trading on Wednesday, a day after falling to their worst loss since December, as Wall Street prepares for interest rates to stay higher for longer.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 84 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.1%.
After leaping at the start of the year, stocks hit a wall in February on worries that inflation may not be cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped. That has Wall Street upping its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates, as well as for how long it will keep them at that level.
High rates can help drive down inflation, but they raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy. They also hurt investment prices.
That recalibration by Wall Street, which earlier was betting that easing inflation would soon get the Fed to take it easier on interest rates, has caused yields in the Treasury market to shoot higher this month.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury is near its highest level since November. It pulled back a bit from its surge on Tuesday, dipping to 3.92% from 3.95%. That helped take some pressure off stocks on Wednesday. (AP)