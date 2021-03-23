Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices expected to open lower, SGX Nifty in red

Oil edges lower

Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices, indicating ample oil supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 62 cents, or 1%, to $60.94 a barrel at 01:49 GMT. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.

Brent crude futures for May dropped by 68 cents, or 1.1% to $63.94, erasing a 9 cent gain in the previous session.