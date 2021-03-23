Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices expected to open lower, SGX Nifty in red

Oil edges lower Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices, indicating ample oil supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 62 cents, or 1%, to $60.94 a barrel at 01:49 GMT. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week. Brent crude futures for May dropped by 68 cents, or 1.1% to $63.94, erasing a 9 cent gain in the previous session.

Gold prices fall Gold prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down by gains in equity markets and the dollar, although concerns around fresh coronavirus cases across Europe limited losses. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,733.69 per ounce by 01:19 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,736.20 per ounce.

Asian markets open lower Asian stocks followed U.S. peers higher as bond yields maintained Monday’s decline ahead of a series of closely watched Treasury auctions. Opening gains for equity indexes in Japan and Australia buoyed the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge. U.S. futures were steady after rallying technology shares drove the Nasdaq 100 up 1.7%, and the S&P 500 Index also gained. Small-cap shares underperformed. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased from its highest in about 14 months, stirring hopes of improved demand in the lead-up to a heavy round of sales. The SGX Nifty was at 14,870.00, down 30.75 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.7% Monday. Nasdaq 100 futures were steady after a 1.7% gain Monday. Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 1.68%.