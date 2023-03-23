Stock Market LIVE: Fed Chair's comment may drag indices; SGX Nifty in red

6 min read . 08:00 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Future rate hike worries to keep investor sentiment down

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices may start the day on the back foot as Fed's hawkish stance on rate hikes will keep investors on the edge. Wall Street tumbled on Wednesday despite the Fed hiking rates on expected lines. Asian markets are also trading lower in the morning session.