Market LIVE Update: Sensex opens 324 pts higher, Nifty at 15.8K; auto gains

23 Jun 2021, 09:31 AM IST
Banks, pharma trail
23 Jun 2021, 09:22 AM IST
Market opening
23 Jun 2021, 09:12 AM IST
Market pre-opening
The Sensex was at 52,912.35, up 323.64 points or 0.62% at market pre-opening, while the Nifty was at 15,772.75, up 26.25 points or 0.17%.
23 Jun 2021, 09:10 AM IST
Norwegian PE Fund agrees to invest $125 mn in Fourth Party solar energy fund
Norwegian PE Norfund has agreed to invest $125 million in solar energy firm Fourth Party, ET reported citing multiple people aware of the development. Norfund could own 40% of the firm subject to realisation of the deal, the people said.
23 Jun 2021, 09:05 AM IST
Heineken may have acquired additional stake in United Breweries
Heineken may have acquired an additional 14.99% stake equally 3.96 crore shares in United Breweries through a block deal from Bengaluru debt recovery tribunal at ₹1,471.25 per share, CNBC TV 18 reported. The brewer received open offer exemption from markets regulator Sebi.
23 Jun 2021, 08:51 AM IST
Nordic fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over links to Myanmar military
Norwegian pension fund KLP is divesting from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited on the grounds the company's links with the Myanmar military breach the fund's responsible investment policy, KLP said on Tuesday. Adani Ports, India's largest port operator, has been under scrutiny from international investors over its project to build a container terminal in the city of Yangon on land leased from a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate. A military coup in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military figures and military-controlled entities.
23 Jun 2021, 08:42 AM IST
CCI orders probe into Google’s dominance in smart TV market
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered further investigation into the allegations that Google Inc. is abusing its dominant position with Android in India’s television market.
In an order dated 22 June, CCI said it found Google “prima facie" in violation of India’s antitrust regulations and asked its director general (DG) to further investigate the matter. (Read here)
23 Jun 2021, 08:31 AM IST
India refiners' May crude processing skids to 7-month low
Indian refiners' crude throughput slipped to its lowest level in seven months in May as a raging second wave of coronavirus drove a slump in domestic fuel demand and crude imports, government data showed on Tuesday. Refiners processed about 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) or 18.97 million tonnes of oil last month, data from the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. That was 7.7% below April levels but still 16% higher than a year earlier.
23 Jun 2021, 08:19 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be steady on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up 14.25 points or 0.03% at 52,588.71. The Nifty gained 26.25 points or 0.17% at15,772.75.
23 Jun 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Cement stocks, Dr. Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Jet Airways and other stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)
23 Jun 2021, 07:58 AM IST
HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities to pick up stake in Borderless Softtech
HDFC Bank alongwith its subsidiary HDFC Securities will pick up stake worth ₹6.9 crore in backend software infrastructure development company Borderless Softtech, the bank said on Tuesday.
For this, the bank said it has executed an agreement for subscribing 8,108 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPS) of face value of ₹10 each of Borderless at a premium of ₹606.60 directly for consideration of ₹616.60 per piece.
Indirectly, its subsidiary HDFC Securities will acquire 1,03,989 optionally redeemable compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (ORCCCPS) of Borderless at the same valuation.
The acquisition will happen at a cash consideration of ₹49,99,392 by HDFC Bank and ₹6,41,19,617 by HDFC Securities.
23 Jun 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed opening
Asian stocks were steady Wednesday after reassuring comments on inflation and monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials bolstered investor sentiment. Treasury yields held declines.
Stocks fluctuated in narrow ranges, dipping in Japan, China and Australia but inching higher in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts made modest gains after the S&P 500 climbed a second day.
Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his view that inflation pressures will be transitory even after a notable increase in recent months. He added that the Fed would be patient in waiting to lift borrowing costs.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.3%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4%
China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2%
SGX Nifty was up 0.33%
23 Jun 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Nasdaq closes at record high
Wall Street stocks enjoyed a second straight day of gains on Tuesday with the Nasdaq powering to a fresh record, while oil prices hit new two-year highs and bitcoin gyrated. Stocks climbed after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his views that inflation pressures will be transitory even after a notable increase in recent months. The dollar fell.In a testimony to the House Select Subcommittee Tuesday, Powell said he’s got “a level of confidence" that prices will eventually come down, while noting that it would be “very, very unlikely" to see the kind of 1970s-style inflation. He also said that a 5% inflation environment wouldn’t be acceptable, and urged patience at evaluating data on prices. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%
The MSCI World index rose 0.6%