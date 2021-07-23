Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 40 pts, Nifty above 15,800; banks, realty drag

23 Jul 2021, 09:39 AM IST
IT, metals in green
23 Jul 2021, 09:35 AM IST
Shipping Corporation of India opens virtual data room for bidders
- Actively negotiating purchase of two LPG vessels
- Name of bidders confidential
23 Jul 2021, 09:27 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 52,925.55, up 88.34 points or 0.17%, while Nifty was at 15,856.80, up 32.75 points or 0.21%. All sectors opened in green. All eyes will be on RIL’s Q1 earnings, Zomato’s listing today. On the 30-share Sensex, Ultratech, Bajaj Auto, Titan, and 22 other stocks opened in green, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and Infosys opened in red.
23 Jul 2021, 09:05 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall from July 23-26 in these states
The weather monitoring agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh on July 25 (Sunday) and July 26 (Monday). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread rainfall would also occur over plains of northwest India during the next three days. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 23 (Friday) and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25 and July 26, IMD added. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:48 AM IST
Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date, latest GMP and more details
Tatva Chintan IPO: After record subscription of over 180 times of the original offer, Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO (Initial Public Offer) became the second most subscribed IPO in 2021 after MTAR Technologies. Now, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date as market observers are expecting huge listing gain from the initial offer. As Tatva Chintal IPO allotment date is fast approaching, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP (grey market premium) has become steady now. Tatva Chintan shares are available at ₹860 to ₹900 premium in the grey market today. So, there is no change in the grey market premium of the public issue today. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:40 AM IST
India breaks into the top 10 list of agri produce exporters
India broke into the top 10 list of agricultural produce exporters in 2019 with a sizeable share in the export of rice, cotton, soya beans and meat, according to a World Trade Organization (WTO) report on the trends in world agricultural trade in the past 25 years. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:25 AM IST
Market opening
Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty indicated a slow start of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,837.21, up 638.70 points or 1.22%. The Nifty ended at 15,824.05, up 191.95 points or 1.23%. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:17 AM IST
RBI digital currency in the works: deputy guv
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently working on a phased implementation strategy for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and examining use cases to ensure that there is little or no disruption, deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar said on Thursday. According to Sankar, some key issues are whether CBDCs should be only used in retail payments or in wholesale payments too; whether it should be a distributed ledger or a centralized ledger; whether it should be issued directly by the RBI or through banks and the degree of anonymity such a currency would provide. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:05 AM IST
AGR case: Supreme Court may decide on recalculation of dues today
The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea's pleas seeking direction for correction of errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation on 23 July 2021. The SC bench headed by Justice LN Rao is likely to pronounce judgment tomorrow at 10:30 am. The verdict was slated to be pronounced today but was cancelled at the last hour. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, HUL, Vodafone Idea, among other stocks, may be in the news today. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 07:54 AM IST
Zomato’s market debut to test appetite for India’s new tech generation
For over a decade, Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato Ltd. has delivered soul food from spicy dosa crepes to soft bread Pav Bhaji with curried vegetables to millions across India. Investors will now get a taste of the fast-growing food delivery giant when it debuts Friday after a $1.3 billion initial public offering. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 07:54 AM IST
Bitcoin above $32,000, ether, dogecoin continue to surge. Check crypto p
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today continued to trade above the $32,000 level, bouncing back after sliding below $30,000 earlier in the week, as billionaire Elon Musk said that SpaceX owns the digital token and has no plans to sell it. As per CoinDesk, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up over 2% to $32,705.39. (Read here)
23 Jul 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Asia stocks steady
Asian stocks were steady Friday and U.S. equity futures climbed after earnings optimism helped Wall Street edge toward an all-time high despite mixed economic data. A gauge of the dollar held a recent decline. South Korean shares rose but Hong Kong and China dipped. Japan is shut for a holiday. U.S. contracts were up after the S&P 500’s biggest three-day advance since April took it nearer a new peak. Technology firms like Microsoft Corp. rallied and cyclicals lagged. Twitter Inc. jumped on an upbeat outlook and the Nasdaq 100 reached a record.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% as of 11:40 a.m. in Sydney. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.6%
China’s Shanghai Composite index shed 0.4%
SGXC Nifty climbed 0.19%
23 Jul 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Wall Street indices close higher
US stock markets closed higher after a mixed trading session as investors digested negative economic data reflecting the country's struggle to move past the covid-19 pandemic, while yields on safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries slipped. All three major US stock indexes ended in the green and within 1% of record closing highs, thanks in part to Big Tech. The Dow and S&P 500 fell earlier in the day on the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. The dollar also rose after it slid earlier in the trading session. The dollar index, meanwhile, rose 0.1% to 92.852. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three months on Wednesday.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.07%, to close at 34,823.35
The S&P 500 gained 8.79 points, or 0.20%, to end the day at 4,367.48
The Nasdaq Composite added 52.64 points, or 0.36%, to close at 14,684.60.