Stock Market LIVE: Another rocky day in store; Asian stocks and SGX Nifty down

US shares fell sharply and the dollar surged on Monday. This was mostly due to fears that central bank efforts to tame inflation through interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and lead to a recession. Asian market also dropped in the morning.
23 Aug 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Tokyo shares open lower after US falls
Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday after jitters over the speed of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve drove down Wall Street shares overnight.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.00%, or 288.64 points, to 28,505.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.84%, or 16.73 points, to 1,975.86.
The dollar stood at 137.65 yen, up from 137.48 yen on Monday in New York.
Shares came under pressure ahead of this week's symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with investors waiting to see if global monetary policymakers will renew their commitment to interest rate hikes to fight inflation. (AFP)
23 Aug 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in US, India as it pivots to a software future
Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required for success as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. (Full Report)
23 Aug 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Infosys reduces average variable pay for June quarter amid margin squeeze
India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has scaled back the average variable payout of employees to about 70 per cent for the June quarter amid margin squeeze and high employee costs, according to sources.
Recently, Wipro held back the variable pay of employees mainly due to pressure on margins, inefficiency in its talent supply chain and investment in technology. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Sevices has reportedly delayed quarterly variable compensation payout for some employees by a month. (Full Report)
23 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Rupee ends flat at 79.84 against US dollar
The rupee recovered early losses to close flat at 79.84 against the US dollar on Monday amid a strong greenback overseas and massive sell-off in equities.
However, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 79.90 and moved in a range of 79.78 to 79.92 during the session. It finally settled unchanged at 79.84 against the US dollar.
23 Aug 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses
Another broad stock market sell-off on Monday deepened Wall Street's losses from last week, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest slide since mid-June.
The benchmark index fell 2.1%, nearly doubling its losses from last week, when it broke a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.9% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.5%.
Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Smaller company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.1% lower. (AP)