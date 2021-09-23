Market LIVE: Asian stocks steady; Fed signals tapering to begin Nov

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022. Traders continue to monitor the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group
23 Sep 2021, 07:42:40 AM IST
SGX Nifty signals higher opening for Indian indices
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 82.70 points, or 0.47%, higher at 17,649.80, signalling a higher opening for domestic indices.
On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 77.94 points or 0.13% to end at 58,927.33, while the Nifty eased 15.30 points or 0.09% to 17,546.70.
23 Sep 2021, 07:31:55 AM IST
Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
The kind of price activity we witnessed Wednesday was a clear indication that market participants were waiting for the outcome of the Fed policy. Since there was no major movement during the session, the chart structure remains unchanged and so does our commentary. For the coming session, 17610-17650 will be seen as immediate hurdles; while a break below 17500 would result in retesting of Wednesday's low of 17400-17350. For a short term point of view, 17350-17250 is to be seen as key support zone. Any aberration on the global front may result in challenging these levels and hence, it would be handy to know in advance the possible reaction ahead of any such event. Since there is a penultimate weekly expiry in our market as well, we may see higher volatility. So traders should take a note of all these developments and trade accordingly.
We continue to remain cautious on the market and advise against creating aggressive bets for a while. In order to regain the confidence, another couple of days’ strength is quite crucial for the market. Also, all eyes on global market as the next path of action is still to be dictated by them only.
23 Sep 2021, 07:12:14 AM IST
Asian stocks steady following positive close of US peers
Asian stocks were steady in early deals on Thursday after U.S. shares took in their stride the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November.
Stocks rose in Australia and dipped in South Korea. Japan is shut for a holiday. U.S. futures climbed after the S&P 500 pushed higher for the first time in five sessions and the Nasdaq 100 advanced.
Overnight on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32, the S&P 500 gained 41.45 points, or 0.95%, to 4,395.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 150.45 points, or 1.02%, to 14,896.85.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022. Officials also revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year.
Traders continue to monitor the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. Some investor concerns appear to have eased though questions remain after the developer, which is straining under more than $300 billion of liabilities, issued a statement on a local bond interest payment. The focus has shifted to a payment due on a dollar note.
