Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start on Wed; SGX Nifty in green

Despite China's Covid worries, investors remain optimistic as US corporate earnings continue to remain strong and comments from Fed officials that indicate they’re open to slowing the pace of rate hikes.
23 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Domestic air traffic rises 10% in October: DGCA data
Indian airlines carried 1.14 crore passengers in October, 10% higher than the number of people flown in September.
Data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday showed that domestic air traffic jumped nearly 27% to 114.07 lakh last month compared to the year-ago period when it was 89.85 lakh.
In September, the air traffic number stood at 103.55 lakh.
Air traffic has been picking up in recent months after the airline industry was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The country's largest airline IndiGo's market share declined to 56.7% in October compared to the previous month when it stood at 58%. (PTI)
23 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani says Indian economy to grow 13-fold to $40 trillion by 2047
Indian economy is likely to grow 13 folds from its current size to become a $40-trillion economy by 2047 said Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday. He said that this will be driven primarily by a clean energy revolution and digitalisation.
Mukesh Ambani's estimate for the country's economy, which currently is the fifth largest in the world only to the US, China, Japan and Germany, is more optimistic than Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, who last week stated that India will become a $30-trillion economy by 2050 on back of rising consumption and socio-economic reforms. (Read More)
23 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Jet Airways bank guarantees in focus as tribunal weighs airline revival plan
The future of Jet Airways 2.0 will depend on the outcome of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing on 29 November, as the airline’s winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and financial creditors await clarity on whether ownership can be transferred on the basis of bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore. “The issue at hand is the understanding of the resolution plan. While the consortium believes that their bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore are sufficient for the lenders to start the process for transfer of ownership of the airline, the lenders are not of the same view," a person aware of the matter said. (Read More)
23 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Tuesday, as solid company earnings helped lift several retailers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.
The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%.
All the company sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology stocks driving much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.7%.
Financial and healthcare stocks also helped lift the market. Charles Schwab rose 1.6% and Pfizer added 1.9%.
Energy stocks notched the biggest gain as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.5%. Chevron rose 2.6%.
“Yesterday's slow sell-off of energy was overdone," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. “So you’re getting a bounce back in energy and that’s really leading the market." (AP)