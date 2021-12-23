Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 17,000 at open; MedPlus listing today

On the Nifty 50, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC are the top gainers. On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank are trading higher
Stocks advanced Thursday after the latest coronavirus studies stirred hopes that the global recovery can weather the omicron flareup. A gauge of global stocks is up more than 2% so far this month, leaving the index 15% higher for the year and on course to surpass 2020’s gain. Markets, though, have been volatile of late as traders evaluated virus risks and moves toward tighter monetary policy to check high inflation
23 Dec 2021, 09:18:00 AM IST
Sensex stocks at open
23 Dec 2021, 09:12:31 AM IST
MedPlus Health shares listing today. Experts predict 'moderate' premium on debut
Pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services is set to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 52.59 times on the last day of offer that concluded on December 15. Stock market experts predict that Medplus shares may list at a moderate premium of 15-20%.
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, Omicron concerns weigh
Japanese shares rose on Thursday as a strong overnight finish on Wall Street lifted investor sentiment, but concerns over the domestic spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant capped gains.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.4% to 28,665.97 by 0203 GMT, while the broader Topix was up 0.44% at 1,980.23. "The market tracked the gains in the U.S. market but I would say investors are still buying back stocks that were sold off," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
23 Dec 2021, 08:24:52 AM IST
Vedanta to raise ₹1,000 crore by offering NCDs
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, will raise ₹1,000 crore by offering "rated, secured, redeemable, non‐cumulative, non‐convertible debentures" in one or more tranches, the company told the stock exchanges.
Recovery extends as Nifty reclaims 16950 on a closing basis: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd
On Wednesday morning, we started the day with yet another bullish gap; courtesy to spectacular overnight rally in US bourses. This was followed by a long consolidation in key indices. However individual themes kept moving on their own all this while. Towards the end, heavyweight stocks gained some momentum which pushed the market higher beyond yesterday’s high. Eventually the Nifty ended the session tad above the 16950 mark.
On Tuesday, we witnessed some tentativeness after nearing the higher end of the downside gap area created on Monday. However, Wednesday, it wasn’t the case. Due to tail end surge in some of the index constituents, we went beyond Tuesday's high to close firmly around 16950. With this, the bearish gap has now been filled completely. Although most of the oversold stocks are indicating further bounce, it would be a litmus test for bulls around the current levels or may be after entering yet another cluster of hurdles i.e.17000 – 17100 – 17200. As we alluded to in our previous commentary, for us, the downward trend reverses only after surpassing 17200 – 17300. Till then one needs to be very watchful. On the flipside, 16800 and 16700 has now become a strong support at least for the coming session.
Traders are advised to keep focusing on induvial themes as they seem to be providing some convincing trades. On Wednesday, RELIANCE led from the front with some late dominance from heavyweight private banks. Also it would be unfair if we do not mention the excellent moves in PHARMA stocks.
23 Dec 2021, 08:06:25 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures were up 0.5% at 17,063.50 in early deals
US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
The third and final look at the performance of the gross domestic product, the nation's total output of goods and services, was higher than last month's estimate of 2.1% growth.
The new-found strength came primarily from stronger consumer spending than what was previously thought, as well as businesses rebuilding their inventories more than initial estimates revealed.
The 2.3% third quarter gain follows explosive growth that began the year as the country was emerging from the pandemic, at least economically. Growth soared to 6.3% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the second quarter. The emergence of the delta variant in the summer was blamed for much of the third quarter slowdown.
23 Dec 2021, 07:29:13 AM IST
Most Asian stocks gain
Most Asian stocks gained Thursday after U.S. shares rallied on bets that the economic recovery will weather temporary disruption from the flareup in omicron coronavirus cases.
Equities rose modestly in Japan and China, but technology stocks in Hong Kong struggled amid a slide in JD.com Inc. Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to distribute more than $16 billion of shares in the online retailer to investors as a one-time dividend. Trading volumes thinned in some markets ahead of Christmas.
U.S. futures were steady after the S&P 500 closed in on its record high. Brighter consumer confidence and home sales aided sentiment, as did studies signaling omicron may be less likely to land patients in hospital than the delta variant.
At the same time, officials remain cautious since omicron spreads quickly. In China, the central city of Xi’an is tightening rules to curb a Covid outbreak.
The dollar held most of a drop from U.S. hours and Treasury yields were steady. Oil extended a rally to about $73 a barrel. Bitcoin slipped toward $48,000.
