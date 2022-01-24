Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; SBI Card, Axis Bank in focus

Shares of companies like Axis Bank, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Burger King India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Craftsman Automation, Cera Sanitaryware, Greenpanel Industries, GRM Overseas, Deepak Nitrite, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, HDFC Asset Management Company, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Energy Exchange, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Meghmani Finechem, Quick Heal Technologies, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Music Broadcast, The Ramco Cements, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Reliance Home Finance, Shemaroo Entertainment, Steel Strips Wheels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Shiva Cement, Shriram Transport Finance, Supreme Industries, and Zensar Technologies will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today.
24 Jan 2022, 09:05 AM IST
24 Jan 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin gain while Shiba Inu, Cardano, Solana slip
24 Jan 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Nalco, 4 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, January 24, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continue to be under the F&O ban, whereas Granules India which was part of the list in the previous sessions, is out of the list for today.
24 Jan 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Vodafone Idea, PNB, ICICI Bank
24 Jan 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 74.43 against US dollar
The Indian rupee advanced by 8 paise to close at 74.43 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by some correction in crude oil prices and weaker greenback against key rivals.
However, the rupee's further recovery was restricted by continuous foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities, analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.50 a dollar and during the day, it witnessed an intra-day high of 74.40 and a low of 74.55 against the American currency.
The domestic unit finally settled at 74.43 against the American currency, up 8 paise over its last close of 74.51.
24 Jan 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Stocks May Extend Drop on Fed Tightening Concerns
Stocks looked set for further declines Monday amid concerns about tightening Federal Reserve policy, while a cryptocurrency plunge highlighted waning appetite for the most speculative investments.
Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell following one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the onset of the pandemic. The dollar was steady against key peers in early Asian trading.
The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a liftoff in interest rates from March and balance-sheet reduction later this year. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.
24 Jan 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand
Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.
Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, the best streak since October. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expressed optimism at the weekend that the surge in the new variant will soon peak. That could underpin improved consumption as more workers return to offices and people travel more.
Crude has enjoyed a robust start to the new year, with prices soaring to the highest since 2014 last week, as demand picked up, stockpiles fell, and top Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. issued bullish oil forecasts. At the same time, investors are weighing the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine, as well as the outlook for tighter U.S. monetary policy.
24 Jan 2022, 07:43 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 148 points (0.85%) lower at 17,489 in early deals
24 Jan 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Asia stocks fall
Asian stocks fell Monday and U.S. equity futures rebounded as traders weighed concerns about tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy. Treasury yields and crude oil climbed.
Shares fell in Japan, technology stocks retreated in Hong Kong and China’s market was mixed. But gains in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts stirred hopes of some respite after one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the pandemic began. The dollar was steady.
The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a March liftoff in interest rates and balance-sheet reduction later this year to help fight inflation. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.
How the policy shift will affect fixed income is among the key questions. The Treasury yield curve flattened and the 10-year yield rose as high as 1.78%.