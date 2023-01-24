Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start; Asia rises, oil steady

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year.
Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and U.S. outlook
Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings, Reuters reported.
Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 per barrel.
Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally, as China, no longer held back by pandemic controls, has shown signs of more buying and as traders have worried that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Tata Motors, Nykaa, among others, will be in focus on Tuesday.
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Asset Management Company, Colgate-Palmolive, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Macrotech Developers, Nazara Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company are among the key companies scheduled to announce earnings today.
SGX Nifty hints at positive start to Indian indices
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 91 points, or 0.50%, higher at 18,237.50.
Asian markets rose tracking gains on the Wall Street where shares climbed higher on Monday, fuelled by a surge in tech stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year.
Asian stocks rise on US Fed optimism, Wall Street gains
Asian shares climbed Tuesday following gains on Wall Street amid strength in technology stocks and bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
A benchmark of Australian equities inched higher and Japan’s Topix index rallied more than 1% while many other markets in the region remained closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. The positive tone for riskier assets was carried over from the US on Monday, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had its best two-day rally since November and the S&P 500 extended its surge to 12% from an October low.
Overnight on the Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%, led by tech companies. The gains more than made up for the benchmark index's losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 2% higher. Small company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 1.3%
Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied as traders awaited fresh signals on the state of Chinese crude demand after the nation ditched Covid curbs.
Gold reversed losses, with traders awaiting more US data that may shed light on the path of Fed rate hikes.