Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty inch higher at open; RIL, HDFC Bank lead

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday led by gains in Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. Sensex opened at 49,763.94, up 2.53 points or 0.03%, while Nifty climbed / declined 32.10 points or 0.22% to 14,707.80.

Power Grid, rising nearly 6%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech. Meanwhile, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 opened in the green.

View Full Image BSE Sensex