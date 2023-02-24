Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start: SGX Nifty trading in green

The US economy shows signs of remaining strong and on a path to avoiding recession despite sky-high inflation and further interest rate hikes in store. Meanwhile domestically foreign funds outflow is among some of the reasons why markets are struggling. On Thursday, FIIs made their biggest selling of the current week by pulling out more than ₹1,417 crore.
24 Feb 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Zee’s Goenka moves appellate tribunal
Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee), on Thursday approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking relief against the National Company Law Tribunal’s insolvency order passed on Wednesday.
In a statement shared by Goenka, he said he is taking all the necessary steps as per law to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony Pictures Networks India). “Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. Zee is a debt-free and financially strong company and believes in value creation for its stakeholders." (Read More)
24 Feb 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Stocks rise on Wall Street on Thursday and break a 4-day losing streak
Stocks climbed Thursday after a see-saw day on Wall Street to break out of their longest losing streak since December.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%.
Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. Its shares jumped 14% after it also gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that topped some analysts’ expectations. It cited recovering strength in video gaming and demand for artificial intelligence products.
It’s a turnaround for tech and high-growth stocks, which have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation.
High rates hurt prices for investments, particularly those seen as the riskiest, most expensive or whose big growth is furthest out in the future. They also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy.
After leaping in January, stocks broadly have slammed into a wall this month on worries that inflation isn't cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped. A lengthening list of reports have shown the economy is in stronger shape than expected. (AP)