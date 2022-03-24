Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down as Asia follows US peers lower; oil surges

Markets are roiling as Federal Reserve officials signal they won’t shy away from more-aggressive action to tame the fastest inflation in four decades. Commodity prices have staged erratic rallies amid supply pressures and sanctions as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine show no sign of abating, and mounting concerns about the impact on the global economy leave investors struggling to identify havens.
24 Mar 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Invesco withdraws EGM request for ZEE’s board reconstitution; reiterates support for Zee-Sony merger as Currently Proposed
"We are pleased with the Bombay High Court’s ruling, which we view as an important reaffirmation of shareholder rights in India and the mechanisms under Indian law to hold Boards accountable to their shareholders. The ruling is a boon for corporate governance in India and a win for shareholder democracy.
Since we announced our intention to requisition an EGM and add six independent directors to Zee’s Board of Directors, Zee has entered into a merger agreement with Sony. We continue to believe this deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders. We also recognize that, following the merger’s consummation, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted, which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company. Given these developments, and our desire to facilitate the transaction, we have decided not to pursue the EGM as per our requisition dated 11 September 2021.
Invesco will continue to monitor the proposed merger’s progress. If the merger is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM."
Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global together hold nearly 18% stake in the firm. Both Zee and Invesco had accused each other of corporate governance lapses.
24 Mar 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Oil futures climb as supply concerns linger
Oil futures extended gains on Thursday, after sharply rising in the first portion of the week, as traders weighed additional supply disruptions following reports of storm damage at a major export terminal system on the Black Sea.
Brent futures were up about $1.06, or 0.9%, to $122.66 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up about 79 cents, or 0.7%, to $115.68 a barrel. U.S. futures opened the session down slightly.
Both contracts have posted steep gains this week, with Brent futures up more than $14 a barrel, or 13%, since Monday and WTI climbing over $10 a barrel, or 10%, over that time period as worries over supply disruptions have intensified along with the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Oil markets jumped more than 5% on Wednesday following reports that crude exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal had completely halted following storm damage. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister said oil supplies could be stopped for two months.
24 Mar 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Nifty view: Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head — Retail Research at HDFC Securities
Nifty and Bank Nifty both are still holding above their 5 days EMA placed at 17,138 and 35,971 respectively. Traders should continue to hold long Nifty positions with 17,100 as stop loss.
24 Mar 2022, 07:51 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down in early deals on Thursday
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 52.50 points lower at 17,203.50, indicating a weak start for Indian benchmarks.
24 Mar 2022, 07:50 AM IST
SGX Nifty down as Asia follows US peers lower; oil surges
Stocks in Asia followed the retreat in global equities from several sessions of gains, while oil resumed climbing in markets roiled by concerns about inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Treasuries gave up a brief rally.
An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific equities fell for the first day in three as equities in Japan, Hong Kong and China slipped. U.S. futures wavered after the S&P 500 erased the prior session’s gains, and European contracts slid.
Oil advanced to trade around $116 a barrel as the U.S. readies more sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday. The extreme volatility in commodity markets caused by the conflict and global response is sapping liquidity.
S&P 500 futures were little changed and so were Nasdaq 100 futures. Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 0.5%.
Topix index fell 1.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steady, Kospi index fell 1%, Hang Seng Index lost 0.9%, and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%.
Overnight, US stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as a wave of selling all but wiped out gains from a day before and left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow and Nasdaq composite each slid 1.3%.