Stock Market LIVE: Indices can expect muted start; SGX Nifty turns red

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 07:57 AM IST

Stocks Markets Today: Trades expect inflationary pressure will ease in the near future

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market is expected to start on a cautious note as SGX Nifty is trading in the flat-to-red territory. Wall Street ended higher on Thursday but bank stocks continued to be under pressure. Asian markets were mostly trading lower in the morning session.