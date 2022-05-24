Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open flat tracking SGX Nifty trends

Stocks in Asia and US equity futures declined Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about how companies will navigate the economic slowdown. Equities have been volatile as investors assess the outlook for monetary policy, inflation and the impact of China’s strict Covid policies on the global economy.
Asian shares down
Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as relief at a rally on Wall Street was quickly soured by a slide in US stock futures, while the euro held near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3% in hesitant trading. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and Chinese blue chips eased 0.3%.
Wall Street ends with gains overnight
Stocks closed broadly higher Monday, an upbeat start to the week on Wall Street after seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 gained 72.39 points to 3,973.75. The Dow added 618.34 points to 31,880.24, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq picked up 180.66 points to 11,535.27.