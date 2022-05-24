Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open flat tracking SGX Nifty trends

Stock Market Today: Indices may witness a volatile trade.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:43 AM ISTMadhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty was marginally higher on Tuesday indicating a flat to positive start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian markets were weak today, while US stocks closed higher overnight

Stocks in Asia and US equity futures declined Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about how companies will navigate the economic slowdown. Equities have been volatile as investors assess the outlook for monetary policy, inflation and the impact of China’s strict Covid policies on the global economy.

24 May 2022, 07:43 AM IST Asian shares down

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as relief at a rally on Wall Street was quickly soured by a slide in US stock futures, while the euro held near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3% in hesitant trading. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and Chinese blue chips eased 0.3%.

24 May 2022, 07:30 AM IST Wall Street ends with gains overnight

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday, an upbeat start to the week on Wall Street after seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 gained 72.39 points to 3,973.75. The Dow added 618.34 points to 31,880.24, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq picked up 180.66 points to 11,535.27.

