Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates strong start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a volatile start on Thursday. Asian stocks opened mostly steady Thursday after US shares moved in narrow ranges as traders digested commentary from Fed Reserve officials on the outlook for stimulus. Treasuries retreated.
24 Jun 2021, 08:43 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: Consumers brace for fuel at ₹100 in Patna, Thiruvananthapuram
Fuel prices were hiked yet again on Thursday to near the psychological mark of ₹100 in more state capitals. After remaining steady for a day, petrol got costlier by 26 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 7 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers. The thirteenth increase of this month took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹97.76 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 88.30. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.89 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.79 per litre. (Read here)
24 Jun 2021, 08:31 AM IST
Jaypee Infratech creditors vote for Suraksha group RP: reports
Jaypee Infratech's creditors have voted in favour of Suraksha group's resolution plan (RP) for the troubled infra company's debtors, according to media reports. The RP was chosen over NBCC's proposal. The two proposals were vying for Jaypee's assets and had recently submitted revised bids to the company's committee of creditors. Srei Infra's intervention may have tilted the vote in favour of Suraksha group consortium, according to media reports.
24 Jun 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,306.08, down 282.63 points or 0.54%. The Nifty was at 15,686.95, down 85.80 points or 0.54%.
24 Jun 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Amazon services down for multiple users - Downdetector
Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.
The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.
24 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM IST
John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, dead in prison cell
John McAfee, the creator of the eponymous antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75.
In recent years, McAfee became a prominent booster of cryptocurrencies, ran unsuccessfully for U.S. president, had numerous run-ins with the law and traded in extreme conspiracy theories.
McAfee was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S. over multiple tax fraud charges. Security personnel at the Brians 2 prison in northeast Spain tried but failed to revive him, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the region’s government.
24 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM IST
Asian markets steady at open
Asian stocks opened mostly steady Thursday after U.S. shares moved in narrow ranges as traders digested commentary from Federal Reserve officials on the outlook for stimulus. Treasuries held a retreat. Shares slipped in Japan and Australia, and rose in South Korea, while futures pointed lower in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts climbed, after a modest drop in the S&P 500 despite gains among firms that benefit from economic reopening.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The gauge was little changed
Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.2%
Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%
SGX Nifty rose 0.47%
24 Jun 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street sees mixed closing
Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks as traders eyed the latest statements from Federal Reserve officials. Strong manufacturing data and a rally in Tesla Inc lifted the Nasdaq, which gained 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21% and the S&P 500 lost 0.11%.