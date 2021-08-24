Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may open higher on Tuesday. Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s economic impact, lifting Wall Street. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging.
24 Aug 2021, 08:17 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be steady on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 55,555.79, up 226.47 points or 0.41%. The Nifty closed at 16,496.45, up 45.95 points or 0.28%.
24 Aug 2021, 08:03 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades below $50,000, ether gains, dogecoin dips
Bitcoin prices today were trading below $50,000 after rising back above the crucial level on Monday for the first time since mid-May as the world's most popular virtual unit jumped to $50,495 in the last 24 hours as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago. (Read more)
24 Aug 2021, 07:56 AM IST
Govt to raise ₹6 tn by leasing infra assets
The government will raise ₹88,000 crore this year by leasing infrastructure assets of central government ministries and state-run companies under a ₹6 trillion National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) it unveiled on Monday. The funds will then be used to build new infrastructure assets, helping boost economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. (Read more)
24 Aug 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Asian markets open higher
Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s economic impact, lifting Wall Street. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge climbed for a second day, aided by jumps in Japan as well as Chinese technology stocks, with South Korea also advancing. Equities in China overall posted a modest gain after the central bank in a statement called for more credit support for the real economy. U.S. futures nudged higher after American equities extended a rebound on full approval for the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot, which raises the prospect of more vaccine mandates to underpin economic reopening.
S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% as of 10:54 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%
Topix index gained 1.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3%
Kospi index climbed 1.5%
Hang Seng Index gained 2%
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%
SGX Nifty was up 0.26%
24 Aug 2021, 07:33 AM IST
US indices close higher
Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investors grew less concerned that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance.Market sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine. New cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, have surged in parts of the United States with lower vaccination levels.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, to 35,335.71, the S&P 500 gained 0.85%, to 4,479.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.55%, to 14,942.65.