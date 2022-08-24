Stocks Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious start; SGX Nifty dips

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday as investors wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's end-of-week speech and any revelations on interest rate plans. Asian market had a mixed opening. Nikkei opened higher but soon dropped into the red, Shanghai opened in green and Hong Kong in red. Euro dove to a new two-decade low against the dollar on Tuesday.
24 Aug 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Adani acquires 29% stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, signalled serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry as his companies acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, as mandated by law.
The acquisition capped months of speculation about a potential acquisition that saw the NDTV stock rally fivefold in nine months (from ₹75.55 on 1 December to ₹376.55 on Tuesday on BSE). (Full Story)
24 Aug 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Oil prices fall as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut recede
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a nearly 4% surge the previous day on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $100.01 a barrel by 0114 GMT, after rising 3.9% on Tuesday. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $93.64 a barrel, having jumped 3.7% the previous day.
Both contracts soared on Tuesday after de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing cuts to balance a market it described as "schizophrenic", with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected. (Reuters)
24 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Narendra Modi’s nuclear power push gains traction with new plants on way
India’s largest power producer is looking to develop another massive nuclear project just weeks after announcing its entry into the sector, a sign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expansion into atomic energy is gaining momentum.
A venture between NTPC Ltd., which relies mostly on coal to supply energy to the world’s fastest growing population, and India’s monopoly nuclear developer is in advanced talks with the government to develop two 700-megawatt reactors in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions aren’t public. (Full Report)
24 Aug 2022, 07:25 AM IST
India INX MD, former MCX chief lead race for BSE top job
V. Balasubramaniam, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India INX, a BSE subsidiary at Gift City, and NemL MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape are the top contenders to head BSE, according to two people aware of the development.
Balasubramaniam was second-in-command at BSE when Ashishkumar Chauhan was the MD and CEO. Chauhan now heads rival NSE. A broker Mint spoke to said Balasubramaniam had the “right mix of aggression and quality" to lead the exchange. He has served as the chief business officer of BSE, overseeing business development across segments such as equity, equity derivatives, debt, and mutual fund distribution. (Full Story)
24 Aug 2022, 07:25 AM IST
Stocks dip as steadying yields calm Wall Street after fall
Stocks drifted to modest losses in a quiet Tuesday on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields helped calm the market following its worst tumble in months.
The S&P 500 dipped 9.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,128.73 after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. The edge lower follows up on Monday’s sharp 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of the first losing week for the index in the last five. (AP)