Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at cautious start for Indian indices

Investors are taking heart from predictions that the Delta virus strain and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls will deal only a temporary setback to economic reopening. Central banks have also pledged to withdraw stimulus gradually
24 Sep 2021, 08:47 AM IST
Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index closed well above the resistance of 17600 and should now be headed to 17900-17950. Any dip or intra day correction should be utilized to accumulate long positions. 17500 has become a new support for the Nifty and as long as that holds, the overall trend remains bullish.
24 Sep 2021, 08:38 AM IST
24 Sep 2021, 08:28 AM IST
Vedanta to delist ADRs
Vedanta Ltd will delist its American Depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and terminate the programme. Vedanta also plans to deregister the ADSs and underlying equity shares and terminate reporting obligations. The decision was taken due to low trading volumes, higher cost of maintenance. The company will concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.
24 Sep 2021, 08:07 AM IST
Shares of Infosys, Vedanta, Dilip Buildcon, Adani Enterprises, among others, will be in focus today.
Canara Bank, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 24 September
24 Sep 2021, 08:04 AM IST
SGX Nifty at 17,853.80, up 11.75 points
24 Sep 2021, 07:20 AM IST
Dollar falls to a week's low
The US greenback was near its lowest level in a week versus major peers on Friday, as improved risk sentiment wiped out recent gains amid easing concerns about contagion from a potential China Evergrande Group default. The US Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of six rivals, eased to 93.068 from Thursday, when it slid 0.36%, and touched the lowest since September 17 at 92.977.
24 Sep 2021, 07:18 AM IST
Asian stocks higher; US Fed's stance make investors optimistic
Asian stocks were higher in early deals on Friday, following their US peers, which were buoyed after the Federal Reserve avoided any nasty surprises in its policy statement and said it could soon begin scaling down its asset purchases.
Investors are optimistic that a looming reduction in Federal Reserve's stimulus shows confidence in the recovery from the pandemic.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66% or 491.91 points at 30,131.31 while the broader Topix index advanced 1.57% or 32.08 points to 2,075.63.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was flat, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%.
On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 506.5 points, or 1.48%, to 34,764.82, the S&P 500 gained 53.34 points, or 1.21%, to 4,448.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 155.40 points, or 1.04%, to 15,052.24.
Traders continue to monitor developments on the fate of troubled Chinese property giant Evergande.