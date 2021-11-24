Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

Benchmark Indian equity indices may open steady today. The SGX Nifty was up 0.36%. On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 58,664.33, up 198.44 points, or 0.34% Tuesday. Nifty settled at 17,503.35, up 86.80 points, or 0.5%.
24 Nov 2021, 08:39 AM IST
Vodafone Idea, Escorts among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of two stocks/securities have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. The two stocks under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today are Vodafone Idea and Escorts.
24 Nov 2021, 08:29 AM IST
Dollar rests after Powell push
The dollar paused for breath on Wednesday after surging with bets on higher rates when Jerome Powell was picked for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, while the New Zealand dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank decision on a rate-hike path.
In emerging markets, the Turkish lira has collapsed and fell more than 11% in one session overnight, setting the scene for further capital outflows and possibly putting pressure on EM currencies globally.
24 Nov 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Services, trade help power steady economic recovery in India
India’s economy showed steady signs of strengthening in October as services, manufacturing and exports kept it on course to post the world’s fastest growth.
Demand during India’s so-called festive season has helped keep momentum rolling, as shown by a fourth straight month unchanged at a 5 on the Bloomberg News ‘Animal Spirits’ gauge of indicators, which uses a three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in single-month readings. The measure reflects strength in services and new orders last month, as well as a rebound in exports.
24 Nov 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Nikkei slips as growth stocks unsettled by Fed outlook
Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday, as growth-oriented stocks took a beating from worries the U.S. Federal Reserve might speed up policy tightening to cope with the rising spectre of inflation.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term and appointed Lael Brainard as vice chair.
24 Nov 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday
7 stocks to buy or sell today
24 Nov 2021, 07:51 AM IST
Oil steadies as global release of strategic reserves underwhelms
Oil was steady after the biggest gain in two weeks following an announcement by the U.S. of a coordinated release of strategic reserves with other countries that fell short of expectations.
Futures in New York traded above $78 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Tuesday. The U.S. will release 50 million barrels, in concert with China, Japan, India, South Korea and the U.K. in an effort to tame prices. Much of the oil will need to be returned to the stockpile by those who buy it, however, and contributions from international partners were smaller than many expected.
Focus now turns to OPEC+ and how the group will respond to the move by some of its biggest customers.
24 Nov 2021, 07:39 AM IST
SGX Nifty signals a positive start
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,611.50 in early deals, up 62.50 points or 0.36%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Wednesday's trade.
24 Nov 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Asia stocks set for steady start
Asian stocks were steady Wednesday and Treasury yields held a climb as traders weighed the risk of tighter monetary policy to curb inflation and awaited U.S. data as well as Federal Reserve minutes.
Shares fell in Japan and fluctuated in China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were little changed after energy and financials helped the S&P 500 eke out a gain, while the Nasdaq 100 extended a drop. A slew of reports are due later in the day on U.S. economic activity and inflation pressures.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 1.65%. The prospect of the Fed speeding up the withdrawal of monetary stimulus has tempered bond market inflation expectations, though they remain elevated.
New Zealand’s currency weakened after the nation raised interest rates to 0.75% to curb price pressures, a smaller move than some had expected. The central bank projected 2% benchmark borrowing costs by the end of 2022.