Stock Market LIVE: Sensex preopens flat; Keystone Realtors to debut today

24 Nov 2022, 08:58 AM IST
New rules for social media influencers to be out in December
The Union government is preparing to release guidelines governing social media influencers next month, promising stiff fines for those who fail to disclose their brand partnerships.
The guidelines, similar to the rules released in June to prevent misleading advertisements, are already in the final stage, a person aware of the matter said.
“These days, young people make purchase decisions based on social media content put out by influencers. Unlike in the case of an actor endorsing a product in a television ad, it is difficult to figure out if the influencers actually use the products or not. Sometimes, people may not know the influencer, unlike in the case of actors; so, disclosure is going to be very important," the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant
Apple's major supplier Foxconn said on Thursday a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest.
Men smashed surveillance cameras and windows as hundreds of workers protested at the plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday, in rare scenes of open dissent in China sparked by claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Workers said on videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments. Some workers also complained they were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for COVID.
"Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," Foxconn said in a statement.
"We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters." (Reuters)
24 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: In India, macro news confirms the resilience of the Indian economy.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "The US market construct of ‘ rising equity-falling bond yields-falling dollar’ continues favouring the bulls. In addition to this favourable global cues, in India, the steadily falling crude is another positive. The FOMC minutes indicate slowing of the rate hikes, going forward. Consequently, the 10-year yield fell to 3.69% and the dollar index slipped to 106. So long as this trend continues, bears will be on the back foot. In India macro news confirms the resilience of the Indian economy. Investment is gaining momentum. The latest RBI data shows credit growth at an impressive 17% YoY. This is good news for the banking and capital goods stocks."
24 Nov 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today steady as Bitcoin trades above $16,000. Check latest rates
Crypto markets steadied as Bitcoin's price traded above the $16,000 mark. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value is down about 70% since the same time last year, when the digital token was trading just below almost $69,000, its all-time high level in November 2021.
The world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading over a per cent higher at $16,682. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, also rose by more than 3% to $1,200. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was over 4% higher in the last 24 hours to $873 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Stock to Watch: Keystone Realtors, Adani Transmission, Indigo, HFCL, SBI, HGC, ITC, M&M Financial Services, Shriram Transport Finance, Apollo Tyres
NSE has kept Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Thursday trading as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh suggests these 2 stocks to buy today
Sharing as the top picks for Thursday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today which are Cummins and Bank of Baroda.
Cummins: Buy CUMMINS, stop loss ₹1,335, target ₹1,410
Bank of Baroda: Buy BANK OF BARODA, stop loss ₹166, target ₹173 (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Adani follow-on public offering to fund green, digital businesses
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd is planning a follow-on public offering (FPO) to finance the group’s expansion in green and digital businesses, three people aware of the development said. The board of the Adani-led firm will meet on Friday to finalize the fundraising.
Adani may raise ₹10,000-20,000 crore through the FPO, said one of the three people cited above, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. “The fundraising is aimed at two things. One, to mobilize funds for new businesses such as green hydrogen, data centres and renewables; and two, to improve the company’s float on stock exchanges by bringing in a wide set of new investors," the person said. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Lump sum flows into MF equity schemes lowest since November 2020
Lump sum inflows into the equity segment, excluding new fund offers (NFOs), stood at ₹17,900 crore in October, the lowest since November 2020, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The slowdown has been on account of high net worth individuals (HNIs) waiting for a better entry point as the stock market nears the record high, weakness in inflows from rural customers, and reduced NFO activity in the equity segment, the report said.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), redemptions in the equity segment have been steady. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Keystone Realtors shares' debut today: What to expect on listing day?
The shares of the company are expected to make their market debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive 2 times subscriptions on the last day of the offer which was open from Monday, November 14, 2022, to Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
“Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent real estate developer. The company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities in India. The GMP is ₹5 and the issue has been subscribed 2X times, we may not expect huge listing gains, but one may accumulate or hold the position it with a long-term perspective as it is one of the renowned brands in the real estate industry," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient equities Private limited. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Centre working on a bill to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
The government is working on a bill to regulate digital media, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a statement. While speaking at an event organised by Hindi news daily Mahanagar Times, the minister said that the communication of news has become multidimensional.
In a statement, the I&B minister said earlier that there used to be one-way communication of news, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional. Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 07:50 AM IST
SBI chief confident of maintaining asset quality even amid high loan growth
State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Wednesday exuded confidence that the country's largest lender will be able to maintain its performance on the asset quality side even amid the high loan growth.
He said SBI, which won investors' confidence after posting stellar quarterly earnings recently, will be able to maintain net non-performing assets under 1 per cent going forward as well.
Speaking at an economics conclave organised by SBI, Khara also exuded confidence that the country's banking system will be able to maintain its high loan growth as banks have internalised learnings from the last high growth cycle. (PTI)
24 Nov 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Rupee falls 26 paise to 81.93 against USD on forex outflows
The rupee depreciated 26 paise to close at 81.93 against the US currency on Wednesday due to dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers and rising crude oil prices in the overseas markets.
Besides, persistent foreign capital outflows also weighed on investor sentiments, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.81 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.74 and a low of 81.93 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 81.93 against the American currency, registering a fall of 26 paise over its last close of 81.67. (PTI)
24 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
PSU banks hit fresh 52-week highs as Bank Nifty touches record high
A slew of PSU banks hit a 52-week high as the Bank Nifty touched a record high of 42860.55 today before settling at 42729.10, up 0.64% from its previous closing. Among those that hit new 52-week highs were Bank of Baroda at ₹170.30, Bank of India ( ₹81), Canara Bank ( ₹326.55), Indian Bank ( ₹279.45) , PNB ( ₹50.85) .
SBI ended the session just 2.6% away from its 52-week high of ₹622.7 hit on 7 November. PNB, BoB and SBI make up the 12-member Bank Nifty. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Jet Airways staff union sends legal notice on pending dues
The All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association has sent a legal notice to the monitoring committee and resolution professional of Jet Airways to initiate the process for payment of pending provident fund and gratuity dues as per the October order by appellate tribunal NCLAT.
As per an order dated 21 Oct, the monitoring committee of Jet Airways had to compute the pending dues to be made to workmen and employees of Jet Airways within one month from Oct 21 and communicate the same to Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder of Jet Airways. The total dues are expected to be the tune of ₹250 crore. (Read More)
24 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Wall Street rises ahead of holidays as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon.
A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.96 points, or 0.28%, to 34,194.06, the S&P 500 gained 23.68 points, or 0.59%, at 4,027.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.91 points, or 0.99%, at 11,285.32.
Trading volume was thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with the U.S. stock market open for a half-session on Friday.
Earlier on Wednesday, a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , helping drive stocks up.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week and U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November. Consumer sentiment ticked higher and home sales rose above expectations. (Reuters)