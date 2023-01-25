Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty ticks lower, Asian markets volatile

U.S. stock indexes closed mixed and the dollar slid a bit on Tuesday after companies warned of a tough year ahead along with some profit beats, while data showed U.S. business activity contracted for a troubling seventh straight month in January.
25 Jan 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Oil rebounds as China demand recovery optimism supports prices
Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.
Brent crude futures gained 59 cents to $86.72 per barrel, after falling 2.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46 cents to $80.59 per barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.
25 Jan 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Acko to raise up to $150 million from Multiples PE, GA, others
Digital insurance provider Acko General Insurance is close to raising $100 million to $150 million (around ₹820-1,200 crore) from new and existing investors, two people aware of the development said.
After lengthy discussions on valuation, existing investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), General Atlantic (GA) and Multiples Private Equity agreed to bring in more capital in a likely Series E round, the people cited above said seeking anonymity. (Full story here)
25 Jan 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Jet Airways, among others, will be in focus today.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Amara Raja Batteries, Ceat, DLF, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Holdings, Indraprastha Gas, Tata Elxsi, TeamLease Services, Torrent Pharma are among the companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today
25 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM IST
SGX Nifty hints to a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was down 43 points, or 0.24%, at 18,091.00, hinting at a weak start for Indian indices.
On Tuesday, benchmark Sensex trimmed gains to close marginally higher while Nifty settled flat in choppy trade on Tuesday as gains in auto shares were offset by selling pressure in banking and energy shares.
25 Jan 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Asians stocks tumble, oil steady
Asian stocks struggled to find traction on Wednesday while US and European equity futures slumped as a downbeat revenue forecast from Microsoft Corp. added to risk aversion in global markets.
Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 0.7%, following a slight decline in the underlying index on Tuesday. Futures for the S&P 500 also fell, as did those for the Euro Stoxx 50. Japan’s Topix index fluctuated and Australian shares erased early gains as inflation data soured sentiment.
South Korea’s Kospi index surged 1.5% in a catchup move after Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong and mainland China markets remain closed.
Overnight on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3% but the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3%.