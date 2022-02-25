Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps, Asia gains, oil at $101; Ukraine crisis eyed

Investors are considering the possible inflation and growth shocks to the global economy from the conflict and ensuing sanctions. Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, while Russia is also rich in energy and metals. Disruptions could stoke already-high price pressures just as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten policy.
25 Feb 2022, 08:25 AM IST
CBI arrests Anand Subramanian, former NSE GOO, in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Thursday arrested Anand Subramanian, former chief operating officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
"The arrest happened after three days of continued questioning in Chennai, he would be produced before the special court for custody," said the person.
The CBI’s case pertains to the so-called co-location scam where a few brokers wielded unfair advantage over others when they accessed NSE’s high-speed trading platform or algo trading and co-location platform. A case was registered in 2018 against OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based brokerage firm, and unnamed officials with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and NSE.
The CBI had been questioning Chitra Ramkrishna former, CEO of NSE, Ravi Narin, former vice chairman to the board since last Friday.
25 Feb 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells
Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia.
Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.99, or 2%, to $101.07 a barrel on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel.
The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.
25 Feb 2022, 08:09 AM IST
SGX Nifty jumps 290 points in early deals on Friday
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange soared 290.50 points, of 1.79%, to 16,527.50, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Indian equities, like their global peers, tanked, with benchmark indices down nearly 5% each, clocking their biggest single-day decline since March 2020.
Sensex slumped 2,702.15 points, or 4.7%, to close at 54,529.91, while Nifty nosedived 815.30 points or 4.8% to close the session at 16,247.95.
25 Feb 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Asian shares advance; Russia-Ukraine remain in focus
Asian stocks climbed Friday, crude oil rose and U.S. equity futures fell as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery.
An Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced the most in over a week, aided by the technology sector as well as China, where the central bank boosted liquidity.
Tech led a turnaround in U.S. equities Thursday that left the S&P 500 with a 1.5% gain and the Nasdaq 100 -- which briefly fell into a bear market -- up 3.4%. But U.S. futures have slipped in a sign of lingering investor caution.
President Joe Biden imposed stiffer penalties on Russia, whose forces have pushed closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in one of Europe’s worst security crises since World War II.
The sanctions included action against five major Russian banks to impair their access to foreign currency. The measures stopped short of barring the nation from the Swift international payment network, however, and have spared Russian crude supplies.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1%.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.1%.