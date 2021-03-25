Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for volatile start with SGX Nifty in red

Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were off to a mixed start as key indices fluctuated owing to a crisis in the Suez Canal, rising covid-19 uncertainty and tech stock slides in US stock markets.
25 Mar 2021, 08:34:09 AM IST
Africa can play central role in India's oil diversification: Dharmendra Pradhan
African nations could play a central role in efforts by India to diversify its sources of oil and gas, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, as the nation strives to reduce its energy reliance on the Middle East. (Read more)
25 Mar 2021, 08:20:28 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a slightly positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,180.31, down 871.13 points or 1.74%. The Nifty closed at 14,549.40 , down 265.35 points or 1.79%.
Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and US investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.
25 Mar 2021, 08:07:47 AM IST
Goldman Sachs asks Indian employees to WFH as covid-19 cases surge
Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has asked all but the critical employees at its operation in Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as Covid-19 cases in the Indian IT capital grew. (Read more)
25 Mar 2021, 07:55:17 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bank of India, TVS Motors, Cadila Healthcare, Adani Group, among other stocks, may be in the news today. (Read more)
25 Mar 2021, 07:47:54 AM IST
Oil prices slide as lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions
Oil prices skidded around 2% as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal. Brent crude futures slid $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight. (Reuters)
25 Mar 2021, 07:33:42 AM IST
Asian equities fluctuate
Asian stocks and US equity futures were mixed Thursday as investors weighed economic reopening against concerns about inflation. Oil pared a rally triggered by disruption to shipping after a giant container vessel blocked the Suez Canal.
Equities slid in China and Hong Kong with technology under pressure. Stocks advanced in Japan. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fluctuated after AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy for its vaccine in a U.S. study. A technology slide overnight dragged down the Nasdaq 100 amid a rotation into cyclicals. The dollar steadied around two-week highs.
SGX Nifty was at 14,613.50, up 54.25 points, or 0.37% at 7:30 am.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%.
Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.9%.
China’s Shanghai Composite shed 0.5%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index edged up 0.1%.
25 Mar 2021, 07:33:38 AM IST
Wall Street closes lower on news of higher taxes
Global equities dipped and the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment. In afternoon trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.07 points, or 0.55%, to 32,601.22, the S&P 500 gained 5.67 points, or 0.14%, to 3,916.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.92 points, or 1.05%, to 13,088.77. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.6172%, from 1.638% late on Tuesday. Bitcoin rose 2.5% as Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said the company's electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin.