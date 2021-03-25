Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for volatile start with SGX Nifty in red

Asian equities fluctuate

Asian stocks and US equity futures were mixed Thursday as investors weighed economic reopening against concerns about inflation. Oil pared a rally triggered by disruption to shipping after a giant container vessel blocked the Suez Canal.

Equities slid in China and Hong Kong with technology under pressure. Stocks advanced in Japan. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fluctuated after AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy for its vaccine in a U.S. study. A technology slide overnight dragged down the Nasdaq 100 amid a rotation into cyclicals. The dollar steadied around two-week highs.





SGX Nifty was at 14,613.50, up 54.25 points, or 0.37% at 7:30 am.

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%.

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.9%.

China’s Shanghai Composite shed 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index edged up 0.1%.