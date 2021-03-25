Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for volatile start with SGX Nifty in red

Africa can play central role in India's oil diversification: Dharmendra Pradhan African nations could play a central role in efforts by India to diversify its sources of oil and gas, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, as the nation strives to reduce its energy reliance on the Middle East. (Read more)

Market outlook Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a slightly positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,180.31, down 871.13 points or 1.74%. The Nifty closed at 14,549.40 , down 265.35 points or 1.79%. Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and US investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.

Goldman Sachs asks Indian employees to WFH as covid-19 cases surge Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has asked all but the critical employees at its operation in Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as Covid-19 cases in the Indian IT capital grew. (Read more)

Oil prices slide as lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions Oil prices skidded around 2% as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal. Brent crude futures slid $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight. (Reuters)

Asian equities fluctuate Asian stocks and US equity futures were mixed Thursday as investors weighed economic reopening against concerns about inflation. Oil pared a rally triggered by disruption to shipping after a giant container vessel blocked the Suez Canal. Equities slid in China and Hong Kong with technology under pressure. Stocks advanced in Japan. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fluctuated after AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy for its vaccine in a U.S. study. A technology slide overnight dragged down the Nasdaq 100 amid a rotation into cyclicals. The dollar steadied around two-week highs.

SGX Nifty was at 14,613.50, up 54.25 points, or 0.37% at 7:30 am. S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%. Japan's Topix Index rose 0.9%. China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi Index edged up 0.1%.