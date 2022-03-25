Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty rises; Asian stocks steady, oil pulls back

Stock market today: Global shares are set for their first consecutive weekly gains in 2022, suggesting equity investors foresee economic growth weathering the conflict, high inflation and the Fed’s campaign against price pressures.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:23 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share Market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were largely steady on Friday, tracking the strong overnight finish in US indices. Oil retreated as European Union leaders refrained from fresh steps to cut imports of Russian crude

Investors continue to grapple with the ramifications of Russia’s invasion and isolation, including elevated raw-material costs that have stoked expectations of higher inflation and more aggressive Fed interest-rate hikes.

25 Mar 2022, 08:23 AM IST Oil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise

Oil prices fell about a $1 on Friday as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets and as traders faced higher costs for trading benchmark Brent futures.

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 0.9%, to $117.96 a barrel, after sliding 2.1% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.20, or 1.1%, to $111.14 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% in the previous session.

25 Mar 2022, 08:00 AM IST Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each 

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Friday, the third increase in four days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 97.81 per litre as against 97.01 previously while diesel will sell for 89.07 a litre, up from 88.27.

The increases are the steepest single-day rise since daily price revision began in June 2017. With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 2.40 a litre.

25 Mar 2022, 07:57 AM IST SGX Nifty futures rise

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 78 points, or 0.45%, to 17,300.00 in Friday's deals, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks.

25 Mar 2022, 07:55 AM IST Asian stocks steady, oil pulls back

Stocks in Asia were steady Friday as investors weighed the resilience of global economic recovery to risks from tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy and Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong equities fluctuated in relatively narrow ranges. U.S. futures slipped between red and green after technology shares helped the S&P 500 index to close at a more than six-week high.

Treasuries held losses, leaving the U.S. 10-year yield in the vicinity of levels last seen in 2019. Oil retreated as European Union leaders refrained from fresh steps to cut imports of Russian crude.

Global shares are set for their first consecutive weekly gains in 2022, suggesting equity investors foresee economic growth weathering the conflict, high inflation and the Fed’s campaign against price pressures.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% while Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.1%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.1%.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.4%.

Overnight, major US stock indices rallied more than 1%, extending the market's recent rebound, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of chipmakers and big growth names and as oil prices dropped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or 1.02%, to 34,707.94, the S&P 500 gained 63.92 points, or 1.43%, to 4,520.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.24 points, or 1.93%, to 14,191.84.

