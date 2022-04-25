Market LIVE: Sensex tumbles 450 pts, Nifty holds 17,000 in pre-open; RIL slips

25 Apr 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Slumps 439 points, 28 stocks in the red; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech flat, Nestle India, Tata Steel drop 2% each
Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives 900% return in one year
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure shares are one of the Dolly Khanna shares that have given stellar return to its shareholders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it is considered one of the multibagger stocks for 2022. This stock has delivered around 85 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 and in last one year, it has surged from around ₹34 to ₹340 apiece levels, logging near 900 per cent rise in this period.
Market views of Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities
U.S. equities closed lower for the week with Dow Jones dipped 1.9%, the S&P lost 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined by 3.8%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained at 2.9%. Moreover, market sentiments will heavily rely on earnings for the biggest companies namely, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet, which are due this week. Markets in Europe were digesting Powell’s statement as European Central Bank signalled that it might start hiking euro zone rates as early as July. Furthermore, the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai weighed on market and the Chinese currency.
The Indian indices ended the week with sharp losses on weak global stocks. Continuous FII selling, soaring inflation, uncertainty surrounding Russia-Ukraine and US Fed chair's comment of aggressive rate hike of 50 bps by May dented investors sentiment. The Sensex fell 2% while the Nifty lost 1.7%. Nifty Mid-Cap declined by 1.6% while small cap lost 1.9%. As per IMD, India is likely to witness normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year. On macro front India's WPI stood at 14.55% in Mar’22 compared with 7.9% YoY. The IMF has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2%, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption.
The market is likely to remain volatile this week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the April series to May series. Next batch of Q4 results and management commentary would be the key event that the market would be looking for in the near future. Trend in global stock markets, the movement of rupee and crude oil prices will dictate trend in the near term. Over the near-term, war issue and sanctions on Russian products would have high negative bearings on global and Indian equities. The markets are likely to see gap down opening, SGX nifty is down 224 points compared to Friday’s spot Nifty closing. Asian markets trading in red with Nikkei is down 1.9%, while Hang Seng is down 2.8%).
Maruti Suzuki looks to ride SUV wave to drive past 50% market share
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will keep consolidating its existing product line-up, including hatchbacks, while bolstering presence in the fast growing SUV segment to power its way back to 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle market, as per a senior company official.
The country's largest carmaker, which has seen its market share drop to 43.38 per cent in FY22 from 47.7 per cent in FY21, aims to bring in multiple SUV products with focus on new technologies like hybrid powertrains in order to enhance fuel efficiency, making them comparable or better than diesel-powered models that are currently being sold in the market, especially by its Korean rivals.
With no intention of making a comeback in the diesel segment, MSI is also focusing on increasing its play in the CNG segment to bring in additional volumes.
The company had a market share of 51.22 per cent in 2018-19 and 51.03 per cent in 2019-20.
Gold hovers near 2-week low as dollar strength weighs
Gold prices edged lower on Monday near their lowest level in two weeks touched in the previous session as an elevated U.S. dollar continued to pressure demand for greenback-priced bullion.
Asian markets track Wall St rout, oil sinks
Asian markets sank Monday on growing concerns of a sharp hike in US interest rates as officials struggle to contain runaway inflation, while oil was hit by expectations Chinese demand will dry up owing to Covid lockdowns.
The losses extended a sell-off across the world last week fuelled by comments from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating officials will hike borrowing costs by half a point next month and possibly several times more by year's end.
Investors have been fleeing risk assets as they become worried that the tightening -- to fight inflation at more than 40-year highs -- will knock the pandemic economic recovery off course and dent companies' bottom line.
Oil markets were also sharply lower as China continues to struggle to get a grip on a Covid outbreak that has forced Shanghai -- the country's biggest city -- into lockdown and dealing a blow to demand.
Petrol, diesel prices today
Fuel prices remain steady. Check latest fuel rates here
Day trading guide for Monday
7 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th April
Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu dip. Tether rises
Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Most of the cryptocurrencies, except a few, have registered dip in their prices in last 24 hours. Prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have nosedived up to near 4.1 per cent in last 24 hours. However, Tether price today is up by near 0.35 per cent in last 24 hours.
Hong Kong shares begin with losses
Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning sharply lower, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a painful end to last week for Wall Street as traders prepare for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.71 percent, or 353.92 points, to 20,284.60.
The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.71 percent, or 52.65 points, to 3,034.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.79 percent, or 34.26 points, to 1,879.85.
Strong Revenue Growth Guidance; Attractive ValuationL Reliance Securities on HCL Tech
We expect HCLT to report a significant revenue, with 13% revenue CAGR over FY22-FY24E, driven by consistent transformation deal wins, increasing focus on ER&D services and rising share of Mode 2 business. We lower our FY23E and FY24E EPS estimates by 10% and 8.7%, due to margin contraction despite deal wins. We retain our BUY recommendation and revise the target price to Rs1,351 (vs. earlier Rs1,480), valuing the stock at an unrevised P/E multiple of 22x FY24E earnings.
Indonesia palmoil export ban can exacerbate margin concerns: Prabhudas Lilladher
Indonesia, the largest producer/exporter of palm oil, has announced a ban of palm oil exports. The ban comes as another blow after the surge in oils due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Given that plamoil is 60% of oil imports and Indonesia being the second largest seller, it will push up domestic prices in coming months.
Palm oil is a key ingredient in major food processing industries, QSRs etc. will impact costs and margins in several consumer companies. FMCG staples majors such as Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and ITC would be amongst the key companies affected directly as a result of the ban and higher prices. We believe the impact would be seen most in categories such as biscuits, noodles, cakes, potato chips, frozen desserts etc. QSR’s like Westlife Development and Burger King can also feel the pinch given edible oil usage to cook/fry their patties/fries.
We believe increase in prices of palmoil will further impact the margins in 1QFY23. We expect margins to bottom out in 1HFY23 given inflation across inputs. We don’t rule out further cut in margins in 1H23. We expect weak to sideways movement for select consumer stocks in the near term.
Palmoil accounts for ~60-65% of India’s edible oil imports
India would be amongst the worst affected countries as it is the world’s largest palm oil importers which depends heavily on Indonesia & Malaysia. India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, imported 14-15 MT, of which palm oil stood at 8-9 MT.
Palm oil is the relatively cheaper oil amongst the other edible oils. This move is expected to cause a further price increase in other edible oils such as soyabean oil, sunflower oil etc.
Macron’s victory to offer relief for Euro and lift French stocks
The victory of Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election should be a relief for investors worried that a Marine Le Pen win would roil European markets.
The euro, French bonds and shares from the nation’s banks are among the assets that should benefit from Macron’s win for a second term, according to money managers. The euro rose as much as 0.6% against the dollar in early Asia trading, before trimming its advance to about 0.2% as of 7:48 a.m. in Hong Kong.
The risk of a victory by far-right nationalist and euroskeptic Le Pen had been keeping investors on edge, with some predicting European assets could suffer a selloff comparable to the euro crisis or Brexit.
Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban
Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports shocked global edible oils markets that already reached record high prices this year, and sparked alarm among major importers of the cooking medium.
Palm oil is the world's most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents and chocolate.
Stocks, futures drop with yields in risk-off tilt:
Stocks, U.S. futures and commodities sank Monday as investors weigh China’s worsening Covid situtation and the potential for more aggressive interest-rate increases dragging on growth. Treasury yields retreated.
A sell-off deepened in Asia, where MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge fell for the sixth session in seven with declines in Japan, Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts dropped in a sign of further weakness as traders ratchet up expectations for steep policy tightening to tame inflation.
Treasuries paused the rout of the past week that roiled markets trying to gauge how high yields can go. The dollar extended an advance as investors opted for safe havens. Crude fell below $100 a barrel -- after sliding for the third week in four -- as China lockdowns amplify demand fears.
Oil sinks below $100 as China’s lockdowns imperil demand outlook
Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures dropped more than 2% to trade below $100 a barrel after capping a weekly decline. Shanghai reported record daily deaths over the weekend, while authorities in Beijing warned the virus was silently spreading. The world’s biggest crude importer is heading for the worst oil demand shock this month since the early days of the coronavirus.
China’s travails with Covid-19 add another source of volatility to an oil market that’s been whipsawed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has fanned inflation, and the European Union is discussing measures to restrict oil imports from Russia. That could tighten the market and drive prices higher.
Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US falls
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after Wall Street shares plunged on anxiety over higher interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.53 percent, or 414.57 points, at 26,690.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.58 percent, or 30.16 points, at 1,874.99.
"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls, following declines in the US market," where worries over interest-rate hikes dampened investor sentiment, said senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.
The dollar fetched 128.63 yen in early Asian trade, against 128.51 yen in New York late Friday.
Global stock markets dropped sharply ahead of the weekend as the latest hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve sent investors fleeing equities.