Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices
- Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex, Nifty are expected to open in green with the SGX Nifty at 15,335.00, up 145 points or 0.95% at 8:12 am
Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes. All eyes are on the US inflation measure, the personal consumption index, to be revealed this week. meanwhile, Bitcoin's value rose after selloffs over the weekend.
HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. (Read here)
Drug major Cipla's RT-PCR test kit, launched last week, will be available in the market from today, the company said. The RT-PCR test kit is called 'ViraGen' and is manufactured by the drug major in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems. (Read more)
Markets are likely to be stay volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,651.90, up 111.42 points or 0.22%. The Nifty closed at 15,197.70, up 22.40 points or 0.15%.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that “more information" is “required" from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.
The latest ‘Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process’ guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that “More information required". A pre-submission meeting is expected “to be planned May-June 2021," the guidance document said.
Bitcoin held gains Tuesday after Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials stoked a rally, extending a bout of marked volatility following last week’s crypto rout.
The largest digital currency rose about 1% to $39,400 in early Asian trading, following a 16% overnight jump. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index climbed 2%, with tokens such as Ether also pushing higher.
Musk took to Twitter to signal support for an apparent effort by Bitcoin miners to make their operations more environmentally friendly.
Asian stocks climbed Tuesday after technology shares spurred a Wall Street rally as Federal Reserve officials tried to soothe concerns about inflation. Bitcoin held onto a bounce following last week’s crypto rout.
An MSCI Inc. index of Asia-Pacific equities was on track for a fourth straight advance, with shares higher in Japan, Hong Kong and China. U contracts edged up after the S&P 500 climbed and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed amid a jump in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. Bitcoin soared in part on Elon Musk’s support for an apparent effort to improve its green credentials.
Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.6%
South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.7%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.7%
China’s Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4%
SGX Nifty was at 15,332.20, up 142.20 points, or 0.94% at 7:43 am
US stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation.
Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.14 points, or 0.54%, to 34,393.98, the S&P 500 gained 41.19 points, or 0.99%, to 4,197.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 190.18 points, or 1.41%, to 13,661.17. The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 46 new lows.
