Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open in the green in line with SGX Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open with marginal gains on Wednesday as volatility persists globally. Shares slid worldwide on Tuesday as supply chain woes and surging costs hurt corporate earnings and manufacturing output slowed
25 May 2022, 08:09 AM IST
NTPC augments coal from own sources
State-run NTPC Ltd is moving at breakneck speed to increase coal supplies to fuel its thermal plants and ensure the units operate at more than 75% of capacity to avert another power crisis in India.
The electricity giant not only aims to import 20 million tonnes of coal, at an eight-year high, over the next few months but is also targeting 85% growth in its captive coal production this year to 26 million tonne (mt), according to company officials privy to the development.
25 May 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Crude oil climbs
Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the U.S. summer driving season.
Brent crude futures for July rose 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.02 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery was up 58 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.35 a barrel.
25 May 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Asian equities open in green
Asia stocks opened mostly in positive territory on Wednesday even as global growth concerns and weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35%, Australian shares were up 0.33%, and Seoul and Taiwan both ticked upwards 0.61% and 0.2%. Hong Kong's, Shanghai's and China's CSI300 indexes opened marginally higher while Japan's Nikkei share average was down 0.18%.
25 May 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US market ends largely weak
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red on Tuesday as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investors' risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.15%, to 31,928.62; the S&P 500 lost 32.27 points, or 0.81%, to 3,941.48; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.83 points, or 2.35%, to 11,264.45.