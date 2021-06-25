Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for positiev start; SGX Nifty flat

Indian indices may start higher on Friday. Asian stocks were buoyant on cues from US peers after US president Joe Biden struck a bipartisdan consensus on a major infrastructure investment programme. Earlier, US joblessness data showed a fall in number of people seeking state support.
25 Jun 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Biden announces pared down US infra plan
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own. The bill’s price tag at $973 billion over five years, or $1.2 trillion over eight years, is a scaled-back but still significant piece of Biden’s broader proposals. It includes more than a half-trillion dollars in new spending and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals for child care and what the White House calls human infrastructure later on.
25 Jun 2021, 07:52 AM IST
LIC Housing Finance to raise over ₹2,334 cr from LIC as equity capital
LIC will infuse equity capital worth about ₹2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by picking up an additional stake in the company. LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) will issue shares at ₹514.25 apiece to its promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a preferential basis. The board of directors of the company in its meeting last week had approved preferential shares up to 4,54,00,000 through a private placement to LIC. "The issue price of the equity share of the face value of ₹2 each shall be ₹514.25 apiece, which is the price calculated as per Sebi regulations, 2018," LIC HFL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
25 Jun 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian stocks gain
Asian stocks rose Friday after US shares hit a record on a bipartisan $579 billion US infrastructure deal that stoked economic optimism. The dollar retreated. Equities made modest gains in Japan, China and Hong Kong. Australian shares weathered the imposition of virus lockdowns in parts of Sydney. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were steady after both indexes reached new peaks. Sectors seen as beneficiaries of the recovery from the pandemic, such as energy, led gains in U.S. hours, and banks rose in postmarket trading after clearing stress tests.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 10:49 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.6%.
Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. The gauge rose 0.6%
Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%
China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.4%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5%
SGX Nifty was down 0.05%
25 Jun 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Wall Street sees record gains
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records Thursday after US President Joe Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a large infrastructure package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.0 percent at 34,196.82, with strong gains by industrial and financial companies. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,266.49, an all-time high, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 14,369.71, its third straight record. After weeks of negotiations, a breakthrough on a tentative infrastructure agreement came late Wednesday after senators agreed on a $973 billion package over five years, with some $559 billion in new funding.