Stock Market LIVE: Asian stocks hint at negative start; SGX Nifty down

25 Jul 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Yes Bank shares: Should you buy, sell, reduce post better-than-expected Q1 results?
Yes Bank reported 50% increase in net profit at ₹311 crore for the first quarter ending June 2022 on the back of the fall in provisions for bad loans, and healthy income growth. The bank had clocked a net profit of ₹207 crore in the year-ago period. (Read More)
25 Jul 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Policybazaar's IT systems breached, no customer data exposed
Insurance aggregator company Policybazaar has identified certain vulnerabilities in a part of its IT systems and the same were subject to illegal and unauthorized access, parent company PB Fintech said.
Such unauthorized access was reported on July 19, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Sunday evening. Policybazaar has reached out to the "appropriate authorities" and is taking due recourse as per law.
25 Jul 2022, 08:11 AM IST
US economy slows down. Business activity contracted for the first time in nearly 2 years in July.
Business activity in the United States, the world's largest economy, contracted for the first time in nearly two years this month, activity in the euro zone retreated for the first time in over a year, and growth in Britain was at a 17-month low, purchasing managers' surveys said last week.
25 Jul 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, JSW Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank
Axis Bank, GlaxoSmithKline, Canara Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Full Report)
25 Jul 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which company hired most employees in Q1
Infosys has made the highest hiring in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to its peers TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech. In the quarter under review, Infosys net additions stood at 21,171 employees. Infosys plans to fuel its strong growth moment with strategic investments in talent through hiring and attractive compensation revisions. Through this, Infosys expects a reduction in its attrition levels which is at 28.4% in Q1FY23 rising from Q1FY22 and Q4FY22. In Q1FY23, Infosys missed analysts estimates as spike in costs offset the shine of strong deals in the earnings. (Full Report)
25 Jul 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Reliance warns of global recession headwinds after profit miss
Reliance Industries Ltd. has warned that a global recession can hurt oil refining margins, flagging the possibility of more pain ahead after the owner of world’s largest refining complex posted a lower-than-expected profit.
Crude oil prices have slipped in the past two weeks and if they fall this week, it will be the third weekly drop -- the longest run of declines this year -- primarily due to fears that a global slowdown may dampen demand for fuels. (Full Report)
25 Jul 2022, 07:39 AM IST
ECB May Endure Moderate Recession to Halt Prices, Holzmann Says
The European Central Bank may have to accept a moderate recession to stem price pressures if it sees signals that inflation expectations are rising, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said. He said the size of a next tightening step in September will depend on developments in the economic outlook. That will determine whether the next move is another 50 basis-point hike, a larger or a smaller one.
25 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Kotak’s succession plan to start this year
Kotak Mahindra Bank will formally begin the process of succession planning later this year, as the term of its founder and managing director Uday Kotak ends in December 2023. In an interview after the bank’s June quarter earnings, joint managing director Dipak Gupta said that family members are not natural successors at banks, and Uday’s son Jay Kotak will follow the normal career path. (Read More)
25 Jul 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Dollar firm as US Fed meeting and growth risks dominate
The dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders brace for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and look for safety as data points to a weakening global economy. he greenback was up slightly against most majors early in the Asia session, trading at $1.0195 on the euro and steadying Friday losses to buy 136.57 Japanese yen.(Read More)
25 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Reliance expects gas price to rise in Oct, wants removal of ceiling prices
The conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, expects the price cap for its KG-D6 gas sales to rise over the current USD 9.92 per million British thermal units, Sanjay Roy, senior vice-president for exploration and production, said in an investor call following the announcement of the firm's quarterly earnings on Friday.
After remaining a loss-making provision for several quarters, Reliance's gas exploration business has begun reaping rewards of a global surge in energy prices that have already pushed the rates to a record high.
25 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Nikkei opens lower
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.62% or 173.32 points, to 27,741.34 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.42%, or 8.29 points, to 1,947.68.
25 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ended in red on Friday
Stocks slipped Friday, giving back some of their gains from earlier in the week as worries brewed about the global economy and prospects for profits at big internet companies. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to break a three-day rally that had carried Wall Street to its highest level in six weeks.