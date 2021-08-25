Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits new high, Nifty nears 16,700; pharma drags
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 56,046.23, up 87.25 points, or 0.16%, while Nifty was at 16,654.00, up 29.40 points, or 0.18%. All sectors opened in green.
Indian indices may be rangebound today. Asian stocks rose Wednesday after another record for U.S. shares on improving confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic. All eyes will be on Fed officials' Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through Saturday, the US GDP, initial jobless claims data out on Thursday and July US personal income and spending data due on Friday.
The Sensex opened at 56,046.23, up 87.25 points, or 0.16%, while Nifty was at 16,654.00, up 29.40 points, or 0.18%. All stocks opened in green. On the 30-share Sensex, the Bajaj twins, Tata Steel, and 18 other stocks opened in green, while Tech Mahindra, HUL, Power Grid, and six other stocks opened in red.
India’s largest power generation utility NTPC Ltd is in talks with state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to sell its stake in NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Pvt. Ltd (NSPCL), the 50:50 joint venture to the steel maker, two people aware of the development said, seeking anonymity. The development comes at a time when NTPC is pivoting towards green energy with a growing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. “NTPC is looking to offload its stake in NSPCL and is in talks with SAIL," said one of the two people cited above. (Read more)
The government is considering introducing insurance bonds as an alternative to bank guarantees, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said in Mumbai on Tuesday. Somanathan made the announcement during a meeting between industry captains and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital. (Read more)
India's liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policy starts to tighten, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who expect corporate earnings to rise further. Despite slumps during two damaging waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benchmark BSE Sensex Index has surged nearly 120% from a record low of 25,638.9 hit in late March last year, when the country's first lockdown started.
Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, Infosys, Canara Bank, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
Markets are likely to consolidate on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Sensex ended at 55,958.98, up 403.19 points or 0.73%. The Nifty was at 16,624.60, up 128.15 points or 0.78%. (Read more)
Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) on Tuesday said 37 microlenders and the Assam government have signed an MoU for joint implementation of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021. AMFIRS is aimed at providing financial relief from the government to the microfinance borrowers in Assam to help them continue maintaining good credit discipline in COVID times. The MOU lays down duties and responsibilities of the two parties – Assam government and lenders including six universal banks, 25 NBFC MFIs, two NBFCs, and four small finance banks – for ensuring successful implementation of the scheme, a release said.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts will be included in the Nifty indices from September 30, according to new eligibility criteria announced by the NSE. Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT called it a very encouraging step from NSE. "This would enable wider investor participation in REITs and consequently increased volumes, liquidity and better price discovery. REITs merit to be on the Nifty indices, and this move will assist in widening investor participation for REITs at par with other equity options in India," he added.
Asian stocks rose Wednesday after another record for U.S. shares on improving confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries were steady and the dollar edged higher. Equities advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, including a further rebound in Chinese technology stocks. In commodity markets, oil and iron ore retained gains in part on China’s success in stamping out virus flare-ups, which is easing some of the concerns about the impact of the delta variant on demand. In the latest steps following China’s regulatory crackdown, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it will demand that the more than 250 Chinese companies trading in US markets better inform investors about political and regulatory risks. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index surged overnight after solid results from JD.com Inc. lured investors including Cathie Wood.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.1%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 0.7%
China’s Shanghai Composite index was little changed
SGX Nifty was up 0.12%
U.S. equities rose to record highs as strong corporate earnings and a rally in commodity prices outweighed lingering concerns about the threat of Covid-19 to the global economy. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained as Best Buy Co. became the latest U.S. retailer to report robust consumer demand while the price of oil and iron ore similarly gained on improving sentiment. Energy, consumer discretionary and materials stocks were among the best performers as investors also awaited insights from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address from Jackson Hole this week.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
The MSCI World index rose 0.6%
