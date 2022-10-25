Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty lower, hints at muted start for Indian indices

Global markets rose overnight in reaction to news that Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak would become prime minister, and also thanks to optimism about earnings.
25 Oct 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali but relatively better than previous years: PTI
The air quality in Delhi on the morning after Diwali was recorded in the 'very poor' category but the situation was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which prevented rapid accumulation of pollutants.
The capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 7am on Tuesday.
The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality.
25 Oct 2022, 08:26 AM IST
RIL to demerge and list financial services biz as Jio Financial Services Ltd
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday said that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.
Meanwhile, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,656 crore for the quarter ended September, up from ₹13,680 crore a year ago.
Revenues surged 33.7% on year to ₹2.32 trillion, led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations in the quarter.
25 Oct 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Oil prices edge higher as US dollar eases
Oil steadied as traders assessed near-term supply tightness in the crude market and broad appetite for risk assets including commodities.
West Texas Intermediate held above $84 a barrel after dropping in the prior two sessions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have agreed to curb supplies from November, ahead of European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows the next month. Key market time spreads -- a gauge of tightness -- remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern.
25 Oct 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SpiceJet are among the top stocks in focus today.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation and Nandani Creation will announce their quarterly result today. Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the special one-hour muhurat trading session on Monday with gains of 0.9% each.
25 Oct 2022, 08:03 AM IST
China stocks slide again as investors fret over Xi’s new term: Bloomberg
Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, fell 0.7% in Tuesday's trade, extending Monday’s 7.3% plunge that pushed the gauge to the lowest since 2008. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index also slipped. The weakness contrasts with solid performance in global stocks, with the US and European stocks ending Monday higher.
The moves underscore investor jitters following the nation’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress, where Xi loyalists dominated key posts. Xi’s unfettered control over the nation’s power structure suggests policies like Covid Zero and the state’s curbs over private enterprise will likely continue, dimming the outlook for the nation’s financial assets.
25 Oct 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty inches lower
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 0.29% at 17,792.50, indicating a weak start for Indian indices on Tuesday.
25 Oct 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares tick higher; investors shift focus to earnings
Asian share markets beyond China showed signs of strength on Tuesday following a rally in US stocks buoyed by optimism from early corporate earnings reports.
Australian and Japanese stocks opened higher, drawing further distance between Chinese equity futures, which fell on concerns about President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on government. US equity futures were little changed. Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong swung between gains and losses in early trade, while the mainland CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.3%.
On the Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes climbed as shrinking business activity lifted hopes of a less aggressive approach by the Federal Reserve, even though the gains on the Nasdaq were capped by a slump in Tesla and some Chinese firms.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3%.