Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher at open; ICICI Bank jumps over 7%
- Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday in choppy trade
In cues from overseas, European Central Bank’s meeting this week will be in focus for guidance on its pandemic bond-buying programme. Also, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, HSBC Holdings, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group will release their earnings.
The week started with a decent bump up which was then followed by yet another gap up on Tuesday to reach new millstone of 18600. However, the high beta midcap counters (recent movers) started correcting fiercely, which dampened the overall sentiments in the market. Nifty had a rub off effect of this and in the process; it came off slightly in the following couple of sessions as well. Thursday morning, the global markets were a bit stable and as a result, our markets opened with a decent upside gap, exceeded the SGX Nifty by a fair margin. However it was merely a formality as we not only saw Nifty erasing all gains but also went on to slide below 18100 during the penultimate hour. Fortunately due to late recovery in some of the heavyweights, Nifty managed to recover fair bit of ground to conclude the weekly expiry tad below the 18200 mark. The similar price action was seen on Friday too and with a gradual decline, Nifty ended around 18100.
Clearly, the Nifty constituents other than financial stocks are weak and they are leading the correction in the index. However, the banking stocks seem to have different plans. They refused to correct in the first half of the week and in fact, when Nifty was about to knock the crucial support of 18000 in the latter half, the banking counters came for a rescue. There was complete gush seen in the banking space on Thursday, which led BANKNIFTY to close above the new millstone of 40000 with some authority. If banks had not shown this mesmerising move towards the end of the week, the Nifty would have certainly breached the 18000 mark. Now two major indices are showing complete divergence, so going forward it would be interesting to see whether the BANKNIFTY’s strength lifts Nifty higher or vice versa. Hence, all eyes on the banking space going forward; because a follow up move from hereon will certainly lift the overall sentiments in the market.
As far as levels are concerned, 18060-18000 are crucial supports, while18260 – 18400 will be seen as immediate hurdles. Since the weekly chart of midcap index is showing a bearish formation, which can be termed as ‘Engulfing’ candle, we advise traders not to create aggressive longs in high beta counters. Yes the thematic approach can still be followed, but one needs to be very selective now. Below 18000 for Nifty, the near term uptrend gets negated and then we are up for some correction which is overdue since a long time.
Tata Sons Ltd plans to invest at least $2 billion in its ambitious super app TataNeu, and later raise an additional $5 billion from external investors by selling minority stakes in the digital venture, two people aware of its plans said.
TataNeu, which is still in the testing phase, is expected to launch nationally early next year. It is designed as a single-point digital doorway to the Tata group’s various consumer offerings, including healthcare, food and grocery, financial services, fashion and lifestyle, electronics, over-the-top services, education and bill payments. (Read here)
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in Indian market by pulling out ₹3,825 crore in October so far.
In the past two months, huge buying was witnessed in the debt segment when FPIs had ₹13,363 crore in September and ₹14,376.2 crore in August. However, so far, in October, FPIs have pulled out ₹1,494 crore, depositories' data showed.
From equities, FPIs took out ₹2,331 crore.
The total net outflow stood at ₹3,825 crore during October 1-22.
The stage is set for India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO), with the markets regulator approving the share sale by fintech giant One97 Communications Ltd, owner of the Paytm app.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared the Noida-based digital payments company’s ₹16,600 crore (roughly $2.2 billion) IPO, three people aware of the development confirmed. (Read here)
Markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a tepid opening. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 60,821.62, down 101.88 points or 0.17%. The Nifty was at 18,114.90, down 63.20 or 0.35%. (Read here)
Shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, NBFCs, BPCL, among others, will be in focus on Monday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for Indian benchmark. Nifty futures were traded around 18,155 on Singaporean Exchange, up 10.5 points.
Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.79 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.24 a barrel.
Most Asian stocks fell early Monday as traders weighed inflation risks, a Covid-19 outbreak in China and earnings prospects for major technology firms. Turkey’s lira slid to a record low amid a diplomatic spat.
Equities fell in Japan and South Korea, while Australia edged up. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose and a gauge of the dollar was steady. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday flagged inflation could stay higher for longer, while making clear the Fed will begin tapering bond purchases shortly but stay patient on rate hikes.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.6%, while Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%.
