Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat at open; Reliance in focus

25 Nov 2021, 09:23 AM IST
25 Nov 2021, 09:06 AM IST
25 Nov 2021, 09:04 AM IST
25 Nov 2021, 08:57 AM IST
Amazon seeks to pause antitrust review of 2019 deal with Future
Amazon.com Inc has asked India's Supreme Court to pause an expedited review of allegations that the U.S. firm concealed information while seeking antitrust clearance for a 2019 deal with India's Future Group, legal papers seen by Reuters showed. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June accused Amazon of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for the $200 million investment into a Future unit in 2019, a deal that is now at the heart of protracted legal disputes between the two sides. Amazon told Reuters at the time that it was confident of addressing the watchdog's concerns.
25 Nov 2021, 08:50 AM IST
Go Fashion IPO share allotment today. A guide on how to check application status
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, received a whopping 135.46 times subscription on its last day of susbscription on Monday. The ₹1,013.6-crore IPO received bids for 1,09,44,34,026 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer.
The finalization of basis of share allotment of Go Fashion IPO is expected to take place today, Thursday, November 25, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on November 29, 2021.
25 Nov 2021, 08:32 AM IST
RIL subsidiary to own team in UAE T20 League
Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has announced that it is set to acquire the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League.
25 Nov 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Most Asian markets drop as data points to faster Fed taper
Equity markets in Asia mostly fell Thursday as a batch of strong economic data spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve will withdraw its vast financial support and lift interest rates earlier than thought.
A drop in jobless claims to a five-decade low, along with a surge in consumer income and spending, reinforced optimism that the world's biggest economy is well on the recovery track but added to pressure on the central bank to prevent it from overheating.
The readings came as minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting showed officials were moving towards tapering their vast bond-buying programme -- known as quantitative easing -- at a faster pace as they try to tame rocketing prices.
25 Nov 2021, 08:13 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of two stocks/securities have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 25, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
The two stocks under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today are Indiabulls Housing Finance and Escorts. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, that was part of the banned list in the previous session, is out from the list for Thursday.
25 Nov 2021, 08:04 AM IST
SGX Nifty signals a flat start
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,444.50 in early deals, down 3.5 points or 0.02%, indicating a flat start for Indian benchmarks in Thursday's trade.
25 Nov 2021, 07:58 AM IST
Fuel rates remain unchanged
As of Thursday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. Check latest fuel rates here.
25 Nov 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Oil steady after OPEC says reserves release to bloat surplus
Oil was steady in Asia after OPEC said a planned coordinated release of reserves may swell a crude surplus expected early next year.
Futures in New York traded near $78 a barrel after closing little changed on Wednesday. The projection was made by the group’s advisory body -- the Economic Commission Board -- ahead of an OPEC meeting next week. Some of the cartel’s delegates warned this week that releasing strategic reserves may lead to the alliance holding back crude supply in January.
The International Energy Agency, meanwhile, accused Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major energy producers of creating “artificial tightness" in global oil and gas markets, urging OPEC to accelerate the return of supplies.
25 Nov 2021, 07:35 AM IST
Asian stocks steady; dollar gauge holds advance
Asian stocks were mixed Thursday and the dollar held near a 16-month high as traders weighed Federal Reserve minutes that flagged the risk of a faster reduction in stimulus to fight elevated inflation.
Equities rose in Japan and Australia but fell in South Korea, where the central bank raised interest rates. U.S. futures climbed after the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged up on below-average trading volumes ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The latest U.S. data showed a robust economic recovery, including resilient consumer spending, as well as persisting price pressures. Fed officials at their last meeting were open to removing policy support at a faster pace to curb inflation.
Expectations of an earlier Fed interest-rate liftoff saw shorter maturity Treasury yields advance, while longer-maturity rates retreated, flattening the bond curve. There’s no cash Treasuries trading due to the U.S. holiday.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4% earlier