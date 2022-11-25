Stock Market LIVE: Sensex preopens flat; SBI, Biocon in focus

25 Nov 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Japan's Nikkei slips from 2-month high on selloff in chip stocks
Japan's Nikkei edged lower on Friday, as investors sold heavyweight chip-related stocks after the share average hit a more-than-two-month high in the last session, although hopes for slower interest rate hikes globally capped declines.
The Nikkei lost 0.34% to 28,286.94 by the midday break but it was set to rise 1.39% for the week. The broader Topix fell 0.13% to 2,016.23 and on course to post a 2.49% weekly gain.
"Investors sold shares for profit-taking today. That was seen in chip-related stocks, which were strong in the past few sessions," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Overall the market was supported by hopes for slower hikes of the ECB, which sent Germany's 10-year bond yields lower." (PTI)
25 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services views on today's market: Market is unlikely to surge from the record highs since the valuation headwind will act as a restraint
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "Many favourable factors have come together to push the markets to record levels: the FOMC minutes indicating smaller rate increases, the sharp correction in crude, FIIs turning buyers, reports of impressive credit growth and capex revival and even the bad news of record Covid spread in China is turning out to be good news for India since it will accelerate the China Plus One policy. Nifty breaking the previous record high of 18,604 is only a question of time. The significant feature of this rally is that it is driven by heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infy, TCS, HCL Tech and RIL which have strong fundamentals and this makes the rally healthy. But the market is unlikely to surge from the record highs since the valuation headwind will act as a restraint.
Vast majority of retail investors, particularly the newbies, have missed out on this rally since their portfolios are largely mid-and small-cap oriented. As of now, the possibility of the rally spreading to the broader market is limited."
25 Nov 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex is flat at the preopen session; SBI, PNB, Biocon will be in focus in today's session
25 Nov 2022, 09:01 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for today: Wipro
STOCK IN FOCUS:
WIPRO (CMP 398) - Wipro (WPRO) closed ~2.4% higher as against Nifty rising by ~1% yesterday: f In view of strong deal wins and attractive valuation, we have a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs455, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 18.5x FY24E earnings.
Intraday Picks
ASIANPAINT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3115) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹3080-3100 for the target of Rs.3150 with a strict stop loss of ₹3060.
BALKRISIND (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1975) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹1950-1960 for the target of Rs.2010 with a strict stop loss of ₹1940.
LICHSGFIN (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 371) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹366-370 for the target of Rs.377 with a strict stop loss of ₹364.
25 Nov 2022, 08:55 AM IST
IEX share buyback decision to be taken in board meet today
Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) board of directors is scheduled to meet today i.e., on Friday to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. IEX shares are down more than 43% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, inter-alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," the energy exchange had informed in an exchange filing earlier this month. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 08:45 AM IST
PTC India net profit more than trebles to ₹157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
Power trading solution provider PTC India's consolidated net profit more than trebled to ₹157.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.
The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹49.77 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Its total expenses dipped to ₹2,890.57 in the quarter from ₹3,792.56 crore a year ago.
The total income also declined to ₹3,107.04 crore in the quarter from ₹3,925.99 crore in the year-ago period.
Its consolidated net profit stood at ₹551.67 crore in 2021-22 compared to ₹457.62 crore in 2020-21. (PTI)
25 Nov 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Adani open offer: Nearly 28 lakh NDTV shares tendered by Day 3
Nearly 28 lakh shares were tendered by shareholders of NDTV under the Adani group’s open offer at the end of the third day on Thursday.
Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) started on Tuesday.
According to the data from BSE, a total of 27,72,159 NDTV shares amounting to 16.54 per cent of the offer size were tendered by the shareholders by 1600hrs on Thursday.
Adani's offer price is ₹294 per share, while NDTV shares settled at ₹368.40 on Thursday, which is 25.3 per cent higher compared to the offer price.
In the last three months, NDTV shares reached a high of ₹540.85 on September 5, 2022. (PTI)
25 Nov 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Biocon, PNB, NDTV, PTC India, ZIM Lab, Manaksia, PVR, PTC India, Laurus Lab
Commercial Syn Bags, Dev Information Technology, Mafatlal Industries, and Maharashtra Seamless stocks will be in focus on November 25 as they will turn ex-split and ex-bonus on this day. These stocks are multi-baggers and have given hefty returns between 100% to 450% to their investors in the last 2 years. 3 of the stocks are small-caps, while one is midcap. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, polygon other crypto prices today under pressure. Latest rates
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading over a per cent lower at $16,499. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also fell by more than a per cent to $1,185.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down in the last 24 hours to $864 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Maharaja makeover: How Air India plans to groom its cabin crew
Tata group-owned Air India has issued new grooming rules for its cabin crew. Air India issued a circular of over 40 pages regarding the revised image and uniform guidelines, which clearly mentions criterions for both male and female crew members. The airline has directed all crew members to implement the uniform rules immediately.
"Air India is the only airline in the country which has been serving the world for many decades. Representations and images of its crew members are not as per international standards. The new management wants to change the perception of flyers," several crew members of the airline told ANI. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 08:12 AM IST
2 bonus issues, 2 stock splits: These multibaggers to be in focus today
Four stocks namely Commercial Syn Bags, Dev Information Technology, Mafatlal Industries, and Maharashtra Seamless will be in focus on November 25 as they will turn ex-split and ex-bonus on this day. These stocks are multi-baggers and have given hefty returns between 100% to 450% to their investors in the last 2 years. 3 of the stocks are small-caps, while one is midcap. On Thursday, these four stocks witnessed huge buying sentiments which led to gains between 2% to 7% during the day. Ex-date is one day prior to the record date of a company's corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, and rights issues among others. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended 2 stocks to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those shares:
1] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹792, target ₹830, stop loss ₹777; and
2] M&M: Buy at ₹1254, target ₹1280, stop loss ₹1238. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Rupee likely to remain under pressure in 2023, say economists
The rupee is likely to remain under pressure next year and could even touch 85 against the US dollar, according to economists.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the resultant spike in crude prices and supply chain disruptions, the rupee has been under tremendous pressure. The domestic currency had touched an all-time low of 83 against the dollar on October 19.
On Thursday, rupee gained 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the dollar.
During a panel discussion at the SBI Banking & Economic Conclave here on Thursday, various economists said the rupee will continue to be under pressure given the widening current account deficit which is seen close to 4 per cent of the GDP this fiscal.
There is also pressure on forex earning as exports began to fall since last month, they said and expect the rupee to trade between a high of 82 and a low of 85 to the dollar in 2023. (PTI)
25 Nov 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Adani Enterprises to mull fundraising today. What you need to know
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises' board of directors will meet today i.e., on Friday, November 25, 2022 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds.
"A meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises Limited will be held on Friday, 25th November at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering, preferential allotment (including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode) and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the company," Adani Enterprises informed in an exchange filing earlier this week. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Multibagger stock hits record high after warrants issue at 10% discount
Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that have given a strong upside bounce in a post-Covid rally in the last two and half years. This small-cap stock witnessed strong buying interest in previous session and climbed to a new lifetime high of ₹789 apiece on the NSE. Hi-Tech Pipes share price shot up on Thursday after the company's board nodded for issuance of fully convertible equity warrants at ₹692 apiece, a new 10 per cent below its current share price. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
PE, VC industry wants govt to allow perpetual funds in India
The private equity and venture capital industry has urged the government to allow perpetual funds to operate in line with global standards in India. During a meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, representatives of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) said the Centre should announce some measures during the budget announcement for 2023-24 to bring in parity in taxation and allow blended finance models to operate with multiple funds of funds. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap
Oil rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week's losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.
Brent crude futures inched up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $85.47 a barrel at 0121 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 35 cents, or 0.5%, from Wednesday's close to $78.32 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Both contracts were headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2% with worries about tight supply easing. (Reuters)
25 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
India's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in July-Sept 2022: NSO survey
The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during July-September 2022 from 9.8 per cent a year ago, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Thursday. The unemployment rate was high in July-September 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.
The unemployment rate or joblessness is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force.
The latest data is based on a periodic labour force survey, underlining a decline in the unemployment rate amid an improved labour force participation ratio. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Monetary policy can only hope to address future inflation, not today's: RBI Deputy Governor
RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra has said monetary policy can only hope to address future inflation, not today's inflation. Speaking at the 9th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave in Mumbai on Thursday, he said monetary policy is by its nature a technical area of economic policy-making and it has to be forward-looking.
The RBI Dy Governor said that preparing monetary policy is a challenging task, especially in a volatile market like the current one where there are lagged data that are also reviewed frequently. (Read More)
25 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
What triggered the Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on Thursday
In the three-day rally, Nifty rose by over 2% or 324 points while Sensex advanced 1,167 points or close to 2%.
"Two triggers assisted the Sensex rally to record highs. One, in the mother market US, the market construct turned favourable with rising equities, declining bond yields and falling dollar. Two, macro developments in India show steady rise in credit growth and capex indicating strong economic recovery.
"Along with this, sharp correction in crude is a big positive. This has facilitated this Sensex rally led by large-caps, mainly the HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS and RIL," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
From the Sensex pack, Infosys was the lead gainer with a 2.93 per cent rise. HCL Technologies jumped 2.59 per cent, Power Grid by 2.56 per cent, Wipro by 2.43 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 2.39 per cent and TCS by 2 per cent.
Hindustan Unilever, Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.
Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards. (PTI)