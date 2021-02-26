Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 800 pts at open, Nifty near 14,850; banks drag

Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex gave up the 50k mark and opened deep in red on Friday. At 9:32am, the 30-share gauge was at 50,309.87, down 729.44 points or 1.43%, while Nifty declined 196.50 points or 1.30% to 14,900.85.

On Sensex, 23 of the 30 stocks were in the red in early trade. Maruti, Nestle, HUL and Dr. Reddy's were among the gainers, while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC twins were among the laggards.

View Full Image BSE Sensex