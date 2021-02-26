Subscribe
The Sensex closed at 51,039.31, up 0.51% on Thursday lead by metals and PSU rallies. (HT)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 800 pts at open, Nifty near 14,850; banks drag

2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities buckled under the selling pressure in early trade on Friday led by losses in index heavyweights ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

Indian shares fell sharply on Friday ahead of December-quarter gross domestic product data, as a spike in global bond yields sparked a sell-off in world equities.

26 Feb 2021, 09:45 AM IST HDFC twins, ICICI Bank drag Sensex by 800 points

View Full Image
Index Contributors
26 Feb 2021, 09:36 AM IST Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex gave up the 50k mark and opened deep in red on Friday. At 9:32am, the 30-share gauge was at 50,309.87, down 729.44 points or 1.43%, while Nifty declined 196.50 points or 1.30% to 14,900.85.

On Sensex, 23 of the 30 stocks were in the red in early trade. Maruti, Nestle, HUL and Dr. Reddy's were among the gainers, while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC twins were among the laggards.

View Full Image
BSE Sensex
26 Feb 2021, 09:07 AM IST Markets pre-opening

Indian stocks traded lower on Friday in the pre-opening session. At 9:05am Sensex was at 50,379.99, down 659.32 points or 1.29%, while Nifty was at 15,097.35 up 115.35 or 0.77%.

26 Feb 2021, 08:44 AM IST Markets at close on Thursday

Key Indian indices continued their upward trajectory on Thursday as metals, PSU banks' stocks rallied. The Sensex ended ended at 51,039.31, up 257.62 points or 0.51%. The Nifty closed at 15,097.35, up 115.35 points or 0.77%.

ONGC, NTPC and RIL were among the top performers on the Sensex, while, L&T, Nestle and ICICI Bank were in red. Thirteen companies in the 30-share gauge closed in the red.

26 Feb 2021, 08:15 AM IST Asia stocks skid as global inflation fears

Asian stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after Wall Street's main indexes tumbled, with technology-related stocks under pressure following a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields.

apan’s Topix Index fell 2%.

S&P/ASX 200 fell 2%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 2.5%.

Hang Seng Index fell 1.9%.

Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1%.

26 Feb 2021, 08:15 AM IST Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index posting its largest daily percentage fall in four months, as technology-related stocks remained under pressure following a rise in U.S. bond yields.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 561.36 points, or 1.76%, to 31,400.5, the S&P 500 lost 96.12 points, or 2.45%, to 3,829.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 478.54 points, or 3.52%, to 13,119.43.

