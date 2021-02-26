Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 800 pts at open, Nifty near 14,850; banks drag

HDFC twins, ICICI Bank drag Sensex by 800 points View Full Image Index Contributors

Market opening Equity benchmark Sensex gave up the 50k mark and opened deep in red on Friday. At 9:32am, the 30-share gauge was at 50,309.87, down 729.44 points or 1.43%, while Nifty declined 196.50 points or 1.30% to 14,900.85. On Sensex, 23 of the 30 stocks were in the red in early trade. Maruti, Nestle, HUL and Dr. Reddy's were among the gainers, while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC twins were among the laggards.

Markets pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower on Friday in the pre-opening session. At 9:05am Sensex was at 50,379.99, down 659.32 points or 1.29%, while Nifty was at 15,097.35 up 115.35 or 0.77%.

Markets at close on Thursday Key Indian indices continued their upward trajectory on Thursday as metals, PSU banks' stocks rallied. The Sensex ended ended at 51,039.31, up 257.62 points or 0.51%. The Nifty closed at 15,097.35, up 115.35 points or 0.77%. ONGC, NTPC and RIL were among the top performers on the Sensex, while, L&T, Nestle and ICICI Bank were in red. Thirteen companies in the 30-share gauge closed in the red.

Asia stocks skid as global inflation fears Asian stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after Wall Street's main indexes tumbled, with technology-related stocks under pressure following a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields. apan’s Topix Index fell 2%. S&P/ASX 200 fell 2%. South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 2.5%. Hang Seng Index fell 1.9%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1%.