Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: poll

Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields.

Expectations for better growth and higher inflation drove the recent spike in longer yields and dollar strength, interrupting a widely expected bull run in equities. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. (Reuters)