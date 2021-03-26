Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were lifted on Friday, buoyed by economic optimism promoted by increased vaccine distribution. US markets closed higher led by tech and finance stocks.
26 Mar 2021, 08:24:04 AM IST
Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: poll
Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields.
Expectations for better growth and higher inflation drove the recent spike in longer yields and dollar strength, interrupting a widely expected bull run in equities. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. (Reuters)
26 Mar 2021, 08:14:47 AM IST
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF
India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month’s spring meeting with the World Bank.
“India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, real GDP growth, return to positive territory in fourth quarter of 2020. And that's for the first time actually since the start of the pandemic and it's supported by a pickup in gross, fixed capital formation," IMF’s spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday. (PTI)
26 Mar 2021, 08:02:03 AM IST
Gold heads for weekly decline as investors weigh yield outlook
Gold headed for a weekly drop as investors weighed the outlook for yields and the economy with renewed concerns over the coronavirus.
Treasury yields briefly climbed to session highs on Thursday after a weak auction of 7-year notes echoed a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields higher. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the surge in yields reflected a brighter economic outlook as the vaccination roll-out accelerates and was not cause for concern. (Bloomberg)
26 Mar 2021, 07:42:42 AM IST
Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks
Oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply.
Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss.
Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7%, at $62.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down49 cents, or 0.8%, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3% a day earlier. (Reuters)
26 Mar 2021, 07:31:26 AM IST
Asian stocks track US gains
Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers higher Friday as vaccine distribution bolstered economic optimism despite a climb in global Covid-19 cases. Oil resumed gains at the end of a volatile week. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly after another lackluster auction of seven-year notes.
SGX Nifty was at 14,508.80, up 38.00, or 0.26% at 7:23 am.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:33 a.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.5%.
Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2% after the index dipped 0.1%.
Japan’s Topix Index climbed 1.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.7%
China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6%.
26 Mar 2021, 07:31:22 AM IST
US markets lifted by finance, tech stocks
US stocks regained their footing after an early slide and closed broadly higher Thursday, led by gains in financial and industrial companies.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after having been down 0.9% in the early going. The gain is the benchmark index's first in three days after a recent stretch of back-and-forth trading the last few weeks. Even so, the S&P 500 was still on track for a small weekly loss.
The S&P 500 rose 20.38 points to 3,909.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 199.42 points, or 0.6%, to 32,619.48. The index had been down more than 348 points.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite had been down 1.4% before clawing back 15.79 points, or 0.1%, to 12,977.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks outdid the rest of the market, climbing 48.86 points, or 2.3%, to 2,183.12.