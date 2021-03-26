Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: poll Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. Expectations for better growth and higher inflation drove the recent spike in longer yields and dollar strength, interrupting a widely expected bull run in equities. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. (Reuters)

India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month's spring meeting with the World Bank. "India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, real GDP growth, return to positive territory in fourth quarter of 2020. And that's for the first time actually since the start of the pandemic and it's supported by a pickup in gross, fixed capital formation," IMF's spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday. (PTI)

Gold heads for weekly decline as investors weigh yield outlook Gold headed for a weekly drop as investors weighed the outlook for yields and the economy with renewed concerns over the coronavirus. Treasury yields briefly climbed to session highs on Thursday after a weak auction of 7-year notes echoed a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields higher. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the surge in yields reflected a brighter economic outlook as the vaccination roll-out accelerates and was not cause for concern. (Bloomberg)

Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks Oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply. Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss. Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7%, at $62.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down49 cents, or 0.8%, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3% a day earlier. (Reuters)

Asian stocks track US gains Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers higher Friday as vaccine distribution bolstered economic optimism despite a climb in global Covid-19 cases. Oil resumed gains at the end of a volatile week. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly after another lackluster auction of seven-year notes. SGX Nifty was at 14,508.80, up 38.00, or 0.26% at 7:23 am. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:33 a.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2% after the index dipped 0.1%. Japan’s Topix Index climbed 1.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.7% China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6%.