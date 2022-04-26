Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

26 Apr 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Oil steadies after sinking below $100 on China’s virus lockdowns
Oil steadied after falling below $100 a barrel as China’s Covid-19 resurgence raised concerns about the outlook for global demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures edged higher after sliding around 5% over the previous two sessions. China expanded virus testing to most of Beijing, with rising cases prompting fears about an unprecedented lockdown of the capital. The world’s biggest crude importer is sticking with its Covid Zero strategy that’s hobbled large parts of the economy and sapped fuel consumption.
Oil has now given up most of the gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February following a tumultuous period of trading. The war has led to the U.S. and U.K. banning Russian crude imports, while the European Union is considering similar measures as the conflict continues.
26 Apr 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Palm oil rises as traders weigh severity of Indonesia export ban
Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.
Fears of a complete ban eased as Indonesia said it will only halt exports of RBD palm olein, a product that has been processed, while shipments of crude palm oil can continue. The move has threatened to tighten global vegetable oil supplies at a time of soaring food inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine.
Palm oil is one of the most versatile staples, used in thousands of products from food to personal care items and biofuels. The move could increase costs for packaged food producers such as Nestle SA, Mondelez International Inc. and Unilever Plc, hitting products like biscuits, noodles, cakes and ice cream. It might also increase inflation risks for top importers like India and China.
26 Apr 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.
The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever" with new features while getting rid of automated "spam'' accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.
26 Apr 2022, 08:35 AM IST
26 Apr 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Asian markets mixed but China, Fed keep confidence in check
Asian markets were mixed Tuesday as investors scrabbled to recover from the previous day's rout but fears over the impact of China's Covid-induced lockdowns and the Federal Reserve's plan to hike interest rates quickly continue to drag on sentiment.
The Omicron flare-up across China has led authorities to impose strict containment measures in its biggest cities, shutting off millions of people and threatening to deal a hammer blow to the world's number two economy.
While Shanghai -- the largest city -- has been in lockdown for weeks, Beijing has launched mass testing for nearly all its 21 million residents with many in the capital now fearing the same fate as the financial hub.
The measures have dealt a severe blow to the economy, leading to concerns about the likely knock-on effects for the rest of the world owing to its reliance on goods from China.
The China crisis comes as traders grapple with a hawkish Fed, which is struggling to control inflation, which is sitting at a more than 40-year high.
26 Apr 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Coal still top threat to global climate goals: report
The number of coal-fired power plants in the pipeline worldwide declined in 2021, according to research released Tuesday, but the fossil fuel most responsible for global warming still generated record CO2 emissions, threatening Paris climate goals.
Since the 195-nation treaty was inked in 2015, coal power capacity under construction or slated for development has dropped by three-quarters, including a 13-percent year-on-year decrease in 2021 to 457 gigawatts (GW).
Globally, there are more than 2,400 coal-fired power plants operating in 79 countries, with a total capacity of 2,100 GW.
A record-low 34 countries have new coal plants under consideration, down from 41 in January 2021, according to the annual Global Energy Monitor report, Tracking the Global Coal Plant Pipeline.
26 Apr 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Bonds rise, stocks struggle amid China Covid worry
Asian stocks struggled to make progress Tuesday and bonds rose amid economic threats from China’s Covid outbreak and aggressive Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening.
Equities were mixed in Japan, edged up in South Korea and slid in Australia, while U.S. futures wavered. Most of Beijing is being tested for the virus, subduing sentiment by fanning fears of an unprecedented lockdown in the city.
Treasuries climbed along with sovereign notes in Australia and New Zealand. That reflected demand for havens as investors fret over the risk of global economic downturn. A gauge of the dollar pared an advance.
The yuan pared its biggest loss since 2015 after the People’s Bank of China cut the amount of money banks must set aside in reserve for foreign-currency holdings, effectively increasing the supply of dollars in the domestic market.
Oil held a retreat below $100 a barrel, weighed down by the threat to demand from China. The virus outbreak in the world’s biggest crude importer is another source of commodity-market volatility alongside Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
26 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST
IMF warns of 'stagflationary' risks in Asia, cuts growth outlook
The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned on Tuesday, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty.
While Asia's trade and financial exposures to Russia and Ukraine are limited, the region's economies will be affected by the crisis through higher commodity prices and slower growth in European trading partners, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.
Moreover, she noted that inflation in Asia is also starting to pick up at a time when China's economic slowdown is adding to pressure on regional growth.
26 Apr 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street while keeping a cautious eye on Chinese shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.59 percent, or 155.59 points, at 26,746.37, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.36 percent, or 6.69 points, to 1,884.09.
The dollar stood at 127.59 yen, off from 128.15 yen on Monday in New York.
Shares tracked US gains after the Dow closed up 0.7 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index added 1.3 percent.
But the market may lose its sense of direction later in the day, analysts said, ahead of a set of public holidays known in Japan as Golden Week.
Traders in Tokyo will take a break on Friday. Then, after operating normally on Monday, the market will close for three straight days before reopening on Friday April 6.