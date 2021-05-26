Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from Asian peers which remained steady at market opening. US stocks closed slightly lower amid mixed economic data, as yields on Treasury fell for a fourth straight day.
26 May 2021, 08:06:35 AM IST
Tech billionaire Mark Cuban invests in Indian blockchain startup Polygon
US-based billionaire investor, Mark Cuban, has made an investment in Polygon — an Indian layer 2 ethereum scaling solution — the startup’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said.
Polygon said that it has now become a part of Mark Cuban’s company portfolio. Cuban, whose net worth is around $4.4 billion (as per Forbes) and has investments in over 100 companies, is one of the prominent backers of cryptocurrencies, especially ether and dogecoin. (Read here)
26 May 2021, 07:58:08 AM IST
GameStop jumps more than 16% as 'meme' stocks roar higher
Shares of GameStop soared 16.3% on Tuesday after hitting their highest level since late March, and other so-called "meme" stocks also rallied as investors shifted back into the retail favorites that had notched big gains earlier in the year.
26 May 2021, 07:42:20 AM IST
Asian markets witness steady opening
Asian stocks were largely steady Wednesday after softer economic data weighed on U.S. equities. Treasuries maintained a rally as Federal Reserve officials again predicted transitory price pressures.
Shares fluctuated in Japan and climbed in Hong Kong. Chinese equities edged up after surging the most since July on Tuesday. U.S. equity contracts rose and Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed, after the S&P 500 slipped and the tech-heavy gauge made a small gain. Reports showed U.S. new home sales slid and consumer confidence fell slightly amid concerns over inflation and jobs.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge fell 0.2%.
Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.4%. The index added 0.1%.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was flat
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.4%
SGX Nifty gained +0.06% at 7:41 am
26 May 2021, 07:34:16 AM IST
US indices close slightly lower
US stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, and each of Wall Street’s main indexes failed to stray far from the unchanged mark following a rally in the prior session as investors continue to try and assess the route of inflation.
Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell for a fourth straight day, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a fresh two-week low of 1.557% and helping to dampen inflation worries. The yield had climbed to as much as 1.776% at the end of March.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.52 points, or 0.24%, to 34,312.46, the S&P 500 lost 8.92 points, or 0.21%, to 4,188.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.00 points, or 0.03%, to 13,657.17.
