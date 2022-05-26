Share Market LIVE: Sensex higher in pre-opening; Coal India, Indigo in focus

26 May 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech gain in pre-opening; M&M, L&T down
26 May 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex in the green at pre-open
26 May 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Market outlook: Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities
US equities ended higher after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, suggesting that the economy is running strong and a recession is unlikely. Domestic equities reversed its positive momentum and closed lower on Wednesday. Nifty declined 0.6%, and most sectoral indices ended in red.
As investors await the last leg of earnings results, which will end by this week, the primary focus in the coming weeks will be on the central banks’ policy measures to stabilise inflation. Changes in oil prices and amendments to import and export duties might play a role in assessing the market’s trajectory. However, continuous FII sale and plunging rupee, are likely to have economic implications in the near-term. Overall, the Indian economy has been resilient despite the volatile environment. Globally, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply chain disruptions continue to impact global and Indian equities. The markets are likely to see gap up opening, SGX nifty is up 74 points compared to yesterday’s spot Nifty closing. Asian markets are trading in red, Nikkei is down 0.1% while Heng Seng is down 1.1%.
26 May 2022, 08:48 AM IST
FY22 GDP growth could be 8.2-8.5%: SBI
Following are the highlights from the report by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.
* We are projecting GDP growth for FY22 at 8.5% and Q4 FY22 at 2.7%. We however believe the GDP projection for Q4 FY22 is clouded by significant uncertainties. For example, even an 1% downward revision in Q1 GDP estimates of FY22 from 20.3%, all other things remaining unchanged could push Q4 GDP growth to 3.8%.
* We believe that downward adjustments in Q1,Q2,Q3 numbers could have a soothing impact on Q4 GDP numbers. Every ₹10,000 crore revision adds / subtracts 7 basis points from GDP growth.
* We are skeptical that crude prices may not sustain at this high level for long.
* The best thing that has emerged during pandemic is the coordinated policy response by both the Government and RBI in staving off the pandemic and now inflation.
*In recent times, there has been a lot of debate regarding the coordination of monetary and fiscal policy, as evident in the recently released book by Dr. Viral Acharya, former DG of RBI. The friction in coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities has been a thorny issue globally in recent years particularly after the global financial crisis. Against this background the policy response by RBI and Government needs to be wholeheartedly complemented.
26 May 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Govt okays sale of residual HZL stake
The Union government has decided to sell its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) and monetize the assets of defunct Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, a person aware of the development said. The two decisions were cleared at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
Two decades after its strategic divestment to Vedanta group, the government continues to hold a 29.5% stake in HZL, among the world’s largest producers of zinc, lead and silver.
26 May 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Indigo, Vodafone Idea, Infosys
Shares of Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, Astrazeneca, Bharat Rasayan, Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Page Industries, Muthoot Finance, Piramal Enterprises, NMDC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will also be eyed as they announce their earnings today. (Read here)
26 May 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Lenders stare at ₹19,000 cr NPAs
Banks are facing a fresh spike in bad loans, with close to 9% of the debt restructured under the Reserve Bank of India’s pandemic relief plan turning sour in the last six months of 2021-22, data compiled by Mint showed.
Although overall bad loan numbers are improving, analysts are cautious about future delinquencies arising out of the restructured book. Over ₹18,500 crore of such loans has slipped into the non-performing asset (NPA) category after borrowers were unable to repay despite an extension of the repayment period and easier payment terms. (Full story)
26 May 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Oil prices rise
Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine.
Brent crude futures for July settlement inched up 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $114.10 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $110.55 a barrel.
26 May 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Indian markets likely to open in the green
Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday tracking gains in SGX Nifty. On Wednesday, the Indian market closed lower for a third straight session pressured by sharp losses in IT stocks, while a risk-off sentiment prevailed on fears of a global economic downturn. Sensex ended down 303 points at 53,749.26, while Nifty 50 index fell 0.62% to 16,025.80.
26 May 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Asia markets mixed
Asian stocks were mixed as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note than markets had expected.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.09%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%
Kospi index rose 0.3%
Hang Seng Index fell 1.2%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%
26 May 2022, 07:30 AM IST
US markets end firm
Wall Street ended higher overnight as investors were heartened by the fact that policymakers at the Fed unanimously felt the US economy was strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28, the S&P 500 gained 37.25 points, or 0.95%, to 3,978.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 170.29 points, or 1.51%, to 11,434.74.