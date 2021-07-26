OPEN APP
Markets LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat, Nifty at 15,849; banks, financials drag

Stock Market Today: Indian indices may open lower on Monday. (REUTERS)
3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 09:26 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 52,985.26, up 9.46 points or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,849.30, down 6.75 points or 0.04%. Metals were in green at market opening

Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower on Monday on cues from SGX Nifty. Meanwhile, broader Asian markets opened on a positive note amid China's continuing crackdown on its tech giants and ahead of a key Fed meeting this week. Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other companies will be reporting their Q1 result today.

26 Jul 2021, 09:26:57 AM IST

Market opening

The Sensex opened at 52,985.26, up 9.46 points or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,849.30, down 6.75 points or 0.04%. Metals were in green at market opening. ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, and 15 other stocks opened in green, while Nestlé India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and nine other stocks opened in red.

26 Jul 2021, 09:08:53 AM IST

Market pre-opening

At pre-open, the Sensex was at 53,047.91, up 72.11 points, or 0.14%, while Nifty was at 15,856.05, up 32.00 points, or 0.20%.

26 Jul 2021, 09:06:17 AM IST

Domino's partners Revolt Motors for transition to e-bikes

Rattan India Enterprises-backed electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors is collaborating with Pizza restaurant chain Domino's to replace the latter’s current fleet of petrol bikes into electric ones.

26 Jul 2021, 08:49:43 AM IST

In a final bid for funds, Vi promoters might dilute holdings

Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group may cede control of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) if a strategic investor wants to take control of the telco, according to a Mint report. (Read here)

26 Jul 2021, 08:37:25 AM IST

Market outlook

Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,975.80, up 138.59 points or 0.26%. The Nifty closed at 15,856.05, up 32 points or 0.20%. (Read here)

26 Jul 2021, 08:17:24 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices today remain unchanged. Latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, however, remained at the record high levels. Petrol is retailing at 101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 102.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at 102.49 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre. (Read here)

26 Jul 2021, 08:03:24 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Adani Transmission, ITC, ICICI Bank, RIL, JSPL, SBI Card, among other stocks may remain in focus today. (Read here)

26 Jul 2021, 07:49:01 AM IST

Bitcoin inches towards $40,000, ether, dogecoin also surge.

Cryptocurrencies continued to gain with the world's largest crypto inching towards the $40,000 level after comments from Ark Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk helped boost its momentum. Bitcoin prices rose as much as 15% to $$39,544 over the last 24 hours, as per CoinDesk. The token climbed above its 50-day moving average over the weekend. (Read here)

26 Jul 2021, 07:36:23 AM IST

Asian stocks open higher

Most Asian stocks rose early Monday after US shares rallied to an all-time high on corporate earnings, though traders are also mulling China’s technology-sector crackdown and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Japan jumped after reopening from a two-day holiday, Australia edged up and South Korea fluctuated. Futures slid in Hong Kong, where an index offering exposure to China’s internet giants is the world’s worst-performing major tech gauge. Beijing’s latest tightening is a reform of its $100 billion education tech sector, undermining one of China’s hottest investment plays in recent years.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.2%

Japan’s Topix index added 1.7%%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8% earlier

SGX Nifty was down 0.51%

