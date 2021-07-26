Markets LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat, Nifty at 15,849; banks, financials drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 52,985.26, up 9.46 points or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,849.30, down 6.75 points or 0.04%. Metals were in green at market opening
Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower on Monday on cues from SGX Nifty. Meanwhile, broader Asian markets opened on a positive note amid China's continuing crackdown on its tech giants and ahead of a key Fed meeting this week. Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other companies will be reporting their Q1 result today.
26 Jul 2021, 09:26:57 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 52,985.26, up 9.46 points or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,849.30, down 6.75 points or 0.04%. Metals were in green at market opening. ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, and 15 other stocks opened in green, while Nestlé India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and nine other stocks opened in red.
26 Jul 2021, 09:08:53 AM IST
Market pre-opening
At pre-open, the Sensex was at 53,047.91, up 72.11 points, or 0.14%, while Nifty was at 15,856.05, up 32.00 points, or 0.20%.
26 Jul 2021, 09:06:17 AM IST
Domino's partners Revolt Motors for transition to e-bikes
Rattan India Enterprises-backed electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors is collaborating with Pizza restaurant chain Domino's to replace the latter’s current fleet of petrol bikes into electric ones.
26 Jul 2021, 08:49:43 AM IST
In a final bid for funds, Vi promoters might dilute holdings
Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group may cede control of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) if a strategic investor wants to take control of the telco, according to a Mint report. (Read here)
26 Jul 2021, 08:37:25 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,975.80, up 138.59 points or 0.26%. The Nifty closed at 15,856.05, up 32 points or 0.20%. (Read here)
26 Jul 2021, 08:17:24 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today remain unchanged. Latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, however, remained at the record high levels. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at ₹102.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.39 per litre. (Read here)
26 Jul 2021, 08:03:24 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Transmission, ITC, ICICI Bank, RIL, JSPL, SBI Card, among other stocks may remain in focus today. (Read here)
26 Jul 2021, 07:49:01 AM IST
Bitcoin inches towards $40,000, ether, dogecoin also surge.
Cryptocurrencies continued to gain with the world's largest crypto inching towards the $40,000 level after comments from Ark Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk helped boost its momentum. Bitcoin prices rose as much as 15% to $$39,544 over the last 24 hours, as per CoinDesk. The token climbed above its 50-day moving average over the weekend. (Read here)
26 Jul 2021, 07:36:23 AM IST
Asian stocks open higher
Most Asian stocks rose early Monday after US shares rallied to an all-time high on corporate earnings, though traders are also mulling China’s technology-sector crackdown and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Japan jumped after reopening from a two-day holiday, Australia edged up and South Korea fluctuated. Futures slid in Hong Kong, where an index offering exposure to China’s internet giants is the world’s worst-performing major tech gauge. Beijing’s latest tightening is a reform of its $100 billion education tech sector, undermining one of China’s hottest investment plays in recent years.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.2%
Japan’s Topix index added 1.7%%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8% earlier
SGX Nifty was down 0.51%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!